Luke Bryan Didn’t Let His Siblings’ Tragic Deaths Stop His Musical Dreams

Luke Bryan has spoken out about the family tragedies that struck as he was beginning to pursue his musical dreams — and why he didn’t let them stand in his way.

When Did Luke Bryan's Brother Die?

The superstar singer was mere days away from moving to Nashville to try and make it as a country singer when his older brother was killed in a car accident on Oct. 27, 1996.

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The death of Chris, who was 26 at the time, caused Bryan to take a step back and put his career goals on hold.

"I was never convinced I’d get back to Nashville, but I didn’t spend time on ‘Should I go or should I not?’" Bryan told People in 2013 (quote via CMT).

“It was just ‘Not going.’ Your mother had just lost a child. At that point, her youngest son was not going to leave the house. Chris’ dying got me a little more mature."

When Did Luke Bryan Move to Nashville?

Bryan started working for the family business at that point, but his unhappiness was obvious. With a little push from his father, Bryan moved to Nashville in 2001.

There, he was offered a record deal and a publishing deal, and he started making his very first album, I’ll Stay Me.

How Did Luke Byan's Sister Die?

Tragedy then hit Bryan’s family again when his sister Kelly, who was 39 at the time, suddenly passed away when she was at home with her young son.

"They never determined what happened," Bryan continued. "The autopsies, the coroner, no one could figure it out.”

The singer finally came to terms with the death of his brother and sister with the help of his faith, but he admitted he wished his sons could meet his siblings.

“I don’t like that my sons are missing that side of my family," he shared. "But someone else is deciding things."

Country Stars Who Suffered Unthinkable Tragedy Not all country stars came by their storytelling ability naturally. Sadly, many singers have encountered great tragedies in their lives, or have overcome sharp odds to get where they are today. Many have battled unbearable, unimaginable pain.