Jason Aldean got roasted by President Donald Trump during a rally in Georgia on Saturday (Oct. 24).

Aldean was there to introduce Trump at the president's midterm rally in Perry, Ga. He and his wife, Brittany Aldean, had met Trump on the tarmac before the event.

@BrittanyAldean, Instagram @BrittanyAldean, Instagram

President Trump Shockingly Roasts Jason Aldean + His Wife [WATCH]

About 17 minutes into his speech, Trump took a break from talking about Venezuela and Greenland to make a joke about Aldean's marriage, kind of out of nowhere; and it was a pretty blunt one.

The Country Minute posted the clip that says, "Do you think Jason Aldean would have a wife as beautiful as his wife if he couldn't sing?" Trump asked. "I don't think so," he continued.

Trump then turned his attention to Aldean and Brittany, looking at them while he roasts his friends. "Isn't it nice to be able to sing, Jason?" he said. "And look at her, she's so in love with you."

Then came the punchline.

"The day you stop selling records, she's gone, so you better work," Trump told Aldean.

Are Jason Aldean and President Donald Trump Friends?

Yes. Aldean has told us, as a matter of fact, that he has Trump's personal phone number and they speak sometimes, but about golf and things like that.

Read More: Jason Aldean Reveals What He Texts Donald Trump About [Exclusive]

Trump ended the exchange by reminding the crowd that Aldean and Brittany are his friends. "They're my friends," he said.

Jason Aldean and Brittany Have Been Married Since 2015

Trump's comments were meant as a roast, but they made for an unexpected moment during the rally.

Aldean and Brittany married in 2015. They have two children together, Memphis and Navy. Aldean also has two daughters from his previous marriage. They now also have a few dogs and pigs on their giant property outside of Nashville.

Aldean has been a vocal supporter of Trump, and the country singer was at the rally to introduce the president. The clip of Trump's comments has since made the rounds on social media.

Jason and Brittany Kerr Aldean PHOTOS Gallery Credit: Clay Moden