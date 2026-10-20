Kid Rock has been to plenty of parties in his life, but not every one of them involves a dinner with President Donald Trump, comedian Bill Maher and ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith at the White House.

And apparently, there was beer involved.

Kid Rock opened up about the dinner after the group got together at the White House on Oct. 15.

Kid Rock Says He Was on Beer Seven During Recent Donald Trump Dinner

The dinner lasted more than four hours, and while there was plenty of serious conversation, Kid Rock had a pretty funny update on how his night was going.

"I'm on like beer seven, and I'm having a blast," Kid Rock said during an appearance on Fox News.

Kid Rock Had to Leave Trump's Dinner Early

One of the funniest details from the evening was that Kid Rock actually had to leave before everyone else.

"I had to leave early at 11PM ... Trust me, this is probably the first time I've ever left a party early," he said.

Most people don't get to say they left a White House dinner early because they had a flight to catch. And even fewer can say they were seven beers in while talking politics with the president.

The dinner started around 6:30 or 7PM, according to the singer, who said he and Maher had asked about getting drinks while they waited to meet Trump. The president himself doesn't drink alcohol.

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The group reportedly spent hours talking about everything from politics and the economy to foreign policy.

Kid Rock, Bill Maher and Donald Trump Talked Politics

Kid Rock has been a longtime Trump supporter, while Maher has frequently criticized the president on his HBO show, making the gathering an unusual mix of personalities who don't always see eye to eye.

READ MORE: Kid Rock Is Furious About Response to Dinner With Donald Trump

But according to the Kid Rock, the group was able to have a long conversation even though they have their differences.

Kid Rock said they discussed a number of issues, including socialism and communism. He also described the evening as "epic."

President Trump Comments On White House Dinner With Kid Rock

President Trump later described the dinner as "great" and said the group talked about everything. The guests also got a tour that included the construction site for the White House ballroom.

For Kid Rock, though, the highlight might have been getting to hang out, have a few beers and enjoy the evening.

I'm just glad Trump didn't let Kid Rock launch any nukes.