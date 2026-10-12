Kid Rock's upcoming Christian album has a release date, and it's soon. Halfway 2 Jesus will arrive on Saturday (Oct. 17.)

But that's not all: According to a social media post from Rock, the project will be available to listen to at precisely that day at 10:17AM. (Rock doesn't specify what time zone he means.)

It's all pretty unusual for a new album release. Most commonly, artists put out their new albums on Fridays, and a midnight (Eastern Time) drop between Thursday and Friday is generally how it's done.

But Rock isn't known for doing things how they're generally done. And Halfway 2 Jesus is not your typical new album. It's full of left turns and surprising collaborators (from rap legend Eminem to alleged rapist Jimmie Allen), and it's also Rock's very first full Christian album.

Turns out, that last point probably has something to do with why Rock decided to release his new music at such a specific time.

Why Is Kid Rock Releasing His New Album On Oct. 17 at 10:17 AM?

The number "one" and the number "seven" have both been important to Rock for "my whole life," he stated in a new interview with Fox News. He pointed out that he was born on Jan. 17, 1971, and also that his middle name — James — came from the Bible verse James 1:17.

Rock also brought up his connection to those numbers recently when he shared a story about a young drummer named Kalvin Lynch, who appears in the music video for his new song "James 1:17 (Jesus is King)."

Lynch is battling a brain tumor, and the Make-A-Wish foundation organized for him and Rock to meet, since his wish was to play drums with Rock.

Read More: Kid Rock Requests Prayers For Teenage Drummer Battling a Brain Tumor

Rock said that it "melted my heart" when Lynch told him he was only 17 years old, in part because of the special meaning of those numbers.

"God's been speaking to me, and I've been listening," he commented.

Kid Rock Has Been Getting Closer to God Since Charlie Kirk Died

In his interview with Fox News, Rock says that although he's been a man of faith for a long time, Charlie Kirk's assassination propelled him toward a closer relationship with God.

Fans have already heard the results, when Rock released his cover of Cody Johnson's "'Til You Can't," adding in a verse about finding a relationship with Jesus that he said Kirk inspired.

Read More: Cody Johnson Didn't Immediately Say Yes to Kid Rock Recording ''Til You Can't'

"After Charlie Kirk died, like a lot of people, I started to become closer to my faith," Rock explains. "I started writing these songs, and the next thing you know, they were just coming to me."

The singer admits he's seen some "skepticism" from people surprised by Christian music from the hard-partying, irreverent star behind songs like "Bawitdaba." But he says that in his relationship with faith, it all makes sense.

"I didn't get saved. I'm still Kid Rock. I'll drink a beer, smoke a cigar," Rock continues. "I feel like I've always been right with God. I always refer to one of the songs on my album, that Tom T. Hall wrote, when I say, 'Me and Jesus got our own thing going, we don't need anybody to tell us what it's all about.'"

Read More: Kid Rock's New Christian Rock Song is More Show Than Go

"This record is about second chances and forgiveness," he goes on to say. "It's about trying to heal some of the division in our country. I wanted to create the songs that I wanted to go to church and hear, and I wanted to have revivals. Saturday night revivals in arenas, stadiums...but a full-on monster rock show. I think that could do a lot of good in the world."