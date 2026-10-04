A teen musician who was recently featured in Kid Rock's "James 1:17 (Jesus is King)" music video is battling a brain tumor. Now, the singer is lifting him and his family up with prayer and well-wishes — and he's asking his fans to do the same.

Kid shared a video to social media over the weekend, saying he wasn't there to promote his album — he was there to talk about somebody close to his heart.

He then explained that drummer Kalvin Lynch, who plays the drums in his new video, is battling "a horrible brain tumor."

"I just found out he has entered some special care," Kid told his fans. "I know this must be a very difficult time for him and his family, and I thought we could come together in the comments below with our words of encouragement, prayers for Kalvin and his family, in hopes that it'll bring them a little comfort."

Kid Rock Shares His Message For Young Drummer Battling a Brain Tumor

Kid says he met the young musician after Lynch's "Make-a-Wish" was to play drums with him. He was just 17 years old at the time.

"It really was an honor for me to be able to perform with you and have you be a part of a song that's very special to me," the singer said in his message to Lynch.

Read More: Kid Rock's New Christian Rock Song, "James 1:17 (Jesus is King)" Review

"When we were talking, and you told me you were only 17 years old, it first melted my heart," Kid continues. "It brought me back, because...I explained to you, this whole journey I've been on, I've been seeing ones and sevens. God's been speaking to me, and I've been listening."

"We had some laughs, and I just wanted to say that I will see you again, my friend," the singer added. "Hang in there. Keep fighting. I love you. God loves you."

Who is Kalvin Lynch, the Kid Rock Drummer Who is Battling a Brain Tumor?

When he released his music video for "James 1:17 (Jesus is King)," Kid Rock dedicated the video to Lynch as well as Jimmie Bones. He also said at the time that Lynch's brain tumor was inoperable.

A Facebook group called Prayers for Kalvin includes several behind-the-scenes photos and videos of Lynch's experience performing with Kid Rock. According to those posts, Lynch's performance was facilitated by Make-a-Wish Tennessee and Make-a-Wish Colorado.

Per other posts, Lynch turned 17 years old in August.

On Sept. 23, an administrator of that group shared an update to say that Kalvin is transitioning to hospice care.