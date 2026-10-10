Kid Rock is pushing back against criticism of his upcoming gospel album, Halfway 2 Jesus, after saying people are trying to get him to remove songs from the project.

The singer recently shared the album's cover art and track list, revealing collaborations with Eminem, Gary LeVox and Jimmie Allen. The announcement sparked backlash online, with some critics taking issue with the artists featured on the record.

Now, Kid Rock is making it clear he won't back down from the project, scheduled to arrive Saturday (Oct. 17).

Kid Rock Claims People Want Songs Removed

The "All Summer Long" singer addressed the criticism on social media, claiming that unnamed people are trying to get him to pull multiple songs from Halfway 2 Jesus.

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“Can you believe they are trying to get me to take several songs off my new album ‘Halfway 2 Jesus’ that comes out next Saturday (10-17) at 10:17 a.m.? Unreal,” he wrote.

He didn't identify who he was referring to or specify which songs were allegedly targeted.

The album's announcement drew attention in part because of its featured artists. Eminem's involvement raised questions among some of the rapper's fans, while Jimmie Allen's appearance has drawn criticism because of the sexual assault allegations he has faced.

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Allen was ordered by a federal judge to pay nearly $2 million to a woman who accused him of sexual assault. The allegations and legal dispute have continued to follow the country singer, making his inclusion on Kid Rock's album a point of contention for some listeners.

Kid Rock's Gospel Journey Started With a No. 1 Hit

Halfway 2 Jesus follows Kid Rock's success with a faith-centered version of Cody Johnson's “'Til You Can't.” His cover added a verse about giving his life to Jesus and debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Christian Songs chart earlier this year.

The upcoming album also includes “James 1:17,” a song named after the Bible verse that helped inspire the project.

James 1:17 reads, “Every good and perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of the heavenly lights, who does not change like shifting shadows.”