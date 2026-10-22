Kid Rock says his support for President Donald Trump has cost him opportunities in the entertainment industry, but he isn't interested in changing his views to get them back.

The rocker opened up about the professional consequences of his political beliefs in a new interview with Fox News Digital, saying he no longer receives invitations to some of the television shows he once regularly visited and has lost potential corporate partnerships.

Kid Rock Says Supporting Trump Cost Him Corporate Deals and TV Appearances

Rock said, "My relationship with Trump, yeah, that canceled all the, uh, any corporate deals coming my way."

He also claimed he no longer gets invited to appear on late-night television programs hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon, despite previously having friendly relationships with both hosts.

"But who's to say that won't change… and I honestly, I don't care."

Rock, of course, has been an outspoken Trump supporter for years. While he acknowledges that his political positions have affected his career, he says the ability to speak freely is worth more than the opportunities he believes he's lost.

Kid Rock Says Speaking His Mind Is Worth the Cost

Rock is sticking to his right to speak out freely and said he understood that becoming more outspoken about politics could affect his career. He claims he anticipated losing professional opportunities when he decided to be more vocal about his beliefs.

"I put my country before pretty much everything except my family and God," he said.

He also reflected on his earlier years in the music business, saying the industry was a necessary part of his journey while acknowledging that he didn't always enjoy the experience.

"I didn't enjoy the rat race of the music business," Rock admitted, but added that he remains grateful for the opportunities it gave him.

However, he said his priorities have changed, and he's no longer as concerned about the professional consequences of speaking publicly about his beliefs.

Roberto Schmidt, Getty Images Roberto Schmidt, Getty Images

"The message I'm putting out now is so much more important than any of that," he explained.

Kid Rock's New Album Features Eminem Collaboration

Rock's latest project, Halfway 2 Jesus, takes a faith-centered approach while maintaining the high-energy rock sound he's known for. The album also features a collaboration with longtime friend Eminem, whose political views differ significantly from Rock's.

℗ 2026 Top Dog Records Kid Rock - Halfway 2 Jesus

The two superstars have been friends for about 40 years, but Eminem's public criticism of Trump has occasionally tested their relationship.

Read More: Kid Rock Was on ‘Beer Seven’ During Recent Donald Trump Dinner [Watch]

Despite their political differences, Rock said he respected his friend's right to express his views. "At the end of the day, I looked at it like, man, that's his truth. That's how he feels."

Kid Rock Attends as President Trump Signs Executive Order on Concert Ticket Reselling Kid Rock is a longtime Trump supporter who has been speaking out about ticket reselling scams. Gallery Credit: Matthew Wilkening

A Look Michigan's Own Kid Rock Over the Years 2002-2022 [PHOTOS] Kid Rock turned 52 years old on January 17th, 2023. Take a look back at the Michigan native himself in the photos below.

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