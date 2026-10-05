Kid Rock's upcoming Christian album, Halfway to Jesus, will include a track called "Halfway 2 Jesus" that features country singer and accused sexual abuser Jimmie Allen.

There's another major country star joining that collab, too: Rascal Flatts' Gary LeVox.

Allen has been largely ousted from the country music mainstream since allegations against him came out in 2023. His record label first suspended, then dropped him, and other professional relationships were severed, too. Allen vanished from the country charts and industry events, and nearly no country stars have publicly associated themselves with him in the past three years.

Read More: Eight Country Stars Who Got Canceled + What They Did to Deserve It

Rock and Allen have collaborated before, for a song called "No Limits" that came out in January 2023. The sexual assault allegations were made public four months later, that May.

Kid Rock Enlists Accused Sexual Predator Jimmie Allen For a Collaboration With Gary LeVox

Rock announced his track list with a social media post last week. The 17-track album features one song fans have heard already, "James 1:17 (Jesus is King)."

Another high-profile featured guest is rapper Eminem, who joins Rock for a song called "7 Sins." Per an album forward obtained by Complex, that song focuses on the two men's friendship despite their political differences.

"I'm proud of the guests who joined me, especially my old friend Eminem," the publication quotes Rock as writing in the forward. "His verse speaks to something we've talked about and that really needs to be heard: We differ politically and on other things, but we've stayed friends through it all."

No release date has yet been announced for Rock's upcoming album.

Taste of Country reached out to representatives for both Kid Rock and Gary LeVox for comment about their collaboration with Jimmie Allen. As of publishing time, neither has responded.

Who is Jimmie Allen + What Are the Accusations Against Him?

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Jimmie Allen broke into the country mainstream in 2018 with his single "Best Shot."

He has had three No. 1 hits on the Billboard Country Airplay chart and toured with artists such as Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood.

He also won multiple major industry awards, became the first Black male country artist to be nominated for Best New Artist at the Grammys and co-hosted the 2022 ACM Awards with Gabby Barrett and Dolly Parton.

In May 2023, a former member of Allen's day-to-day team, identified as Jane Doe, said the singer raped her and repeatedly sexually abused and harassed her over an 18-month period from 2020 to 2022.

Read More: Jimmie Allen Accused of Rape, Sexual Battery, Assault + More

Doe sued Allen for sexual battery, false imprisonment, sex trafficking and emotional distress. His former manager, Ash Bowers, and Wide Open Music were also included in the lawsuit. No criminal charges were filed.

A Variety article detailed the events of the alleged pattern of assault, citing interviews with Jane Doe, her friends and family and dozens of text messages exchanged by various parties.

Read More: 12 Key Allegations From the Jimmie Allen Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Allen denied the allegations, but admitted to what he termed a "consensual" sexual relationship with Jane Doe. He also apologized to his wife Alexis, from whom he'd separated shortly before the allegations were made public. Alexis was pregnant with the couple's third child at the time.

In June 2023, a second Jane Doe came forward with sexual assault allegations against Allen. She claimed that while she did consent to a sexual encounter with the singer, she stipulated ground rules related to her not being on birth control, which she says he violated. She also said that he filmed the encounter without her knowledge or consent.

Allen counter-sued his accusers, and lawyers for the first Jane Doe served Allen's team with a demand for settlement in January 2024. The next month, further responses from both sides indicated that they were moving toward settling the matter through mediation.

Jane Doe No. 1 ultimately dropped her lawsuit after the two parties entered a stipulation agreement. Not long after, she said he had 'reportedly violated' the terms of that settlement.

What Happened to Jimmie Allen's Marriage?

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In the midst of the legal back and forth, Allen was working to try to repair his marriage to his wife Alexis.

The couple announced their separation before the allegations against Allen became public, in April 2023.

In that announcement, they also revealed that Alexis was pregnant with their third child.

Their son Cohen was born in September, and the following month, Allen and Alexis were back together and working on their relationship.

However, the marriage didn't last. The couple finalized their divorce in October 2024.

Read More: Jimmie Allen's Divorce Ends Turbulent Five-Year Relationship

In March 2024, Allen revealed that he secretly welcomed twin babies with another woman while in the midst of divorce proceedings.

"I have six kids," he said in a statement at the time. "I love each of them. I refuse to let anyone make me feel ashamed of any of my children. The only opinion I care about is theirs."

Allen is dad to an 11-year-old son named Aadyn, who was born from a relationship prior to his marriage to Alexis. He and Alexis share two daughters — 6-year-old Naomi and 4-year-old Zara — and son Cohen, who turned 3 last month.

His twins, Amari and Aria, were born in June 2023, making them 3 years old.

Where Do the Jimmie Allen Sexual Assault Allegations Stand Today?

Emma McIntyre, Getty Images Emma McIntyre, Getty Images

Though the original Jane Doe dropped her lawsuit, the second Jane Doe — who accused Allen of sexual assault and secretly recording a sexual encounter without her consent — did not.

In June 2025, a federal judge found Allen liable by default in the civil case after he repeatedly missed court deadlines. He was ordered to pay approximately $597,000 in compensatory damages and another $1.2 million in punitive charges.

Read More: Jimmie Allen Ordered to Pay $1.8 Million In Sexual Assault Case

Court reports read that "The evidence shows that Mr. Allen intentionally and surreptitiously filmed his sexual encounter without her consent," and that "These intentional acts caused plaintiff to suffer extreme emotional distress and trauma."