Kid Rock's move toward Christian rock music is exactly what you'd expect. A new song called "James 1:17 (Jesus Is King)" dropped this week and a one-word review would be PASSIONATE.

That really describes everything Kid Rock does though, doesn't it? He's been the king of full send since the mid-90s, with each new push unfettered by past releases, his public persona or subtlety.

The man collects forward slashes like Post Malone collects tattoos. Rap / rock / country / Christian singer Kid Rock? As of today he's at four and counting.

With each shift, the 55-year-old's No. 1 rule for making music has remained the same: When it doubt, turn up the volume. That's worked out pretty well for him and honestly, "James 1:17" short-term benefits from screaming guitars and his emphatic delivery. Immediately, he's a unicorn in a genre that doesn't breed unicorns.

Read More: 17 Stunning Kid Rock Facts, Including the Truth About His Son

That hype doesn't linger, however. Listen to the new song here. It's very difficult to review "James 1:17 (Jesus Is King)" fairly because everything from Kid Rock comes front-loaded with bias and because — to a certain degree — the subject matter is inscrutable.

I'll try anyways.

Kid Rock, "James 1:17 (Jesus Is King)" Review

The best way to decide if "James 1:17 (Jesus Is King)" is a good song is to take Kid Rock out of it. It's a challenge because this rocker opens with 30 seconds of very Kid Rockian bluster, but push aside images of him jumping around a stage like he does during "Bawitdaba."

Lyrically (see below), the song is sincere. "I've been locked up in your cages / And my sins became contagious / But when I got right with Jesus Christ I found things that money can't buy," he sings to close the first verse.

That's promising. "Cages / Contagious" is a clever rhyme and he's recognizing his many gaudy purchases (see his Nashville White House). A little humility looks good on Kid Rock but — dang it! I was trying to be objective.

After that, "James 1:17" is remarkably generic. The chorus closes with "Let freedom ring, spread your wings / Jesus is king," a patriotic platitude interpolated for a Christian rock song. It will play well live however, which is important for a song meant for a shared experience.

The second verse leaves a hole in the timeline.

I have begged for your forgiveness / For all my blasphemy / I tried to walk up the river / But it was hard from way down stream / Then it hit me like a freight train / It was a light I never seen / I called his name and he took aim / James 1:17.

I for one would like to know what happened immediately before "it hit me like a freight train." Something powerful to be sure — give credit here because the song's writers actually fill in some detail by simply stating the book and verse.

If you're curious, James 1:17 reads: "Every good and perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of the heavenly lights, who does not change like shifting shadows."

A second chorus follows, and then a third, fourth and half a fifth chorus. There's no bridge, which is a missed opportunity. Kid Rock has got our attention but he gets hooked on his own hook.

Solid C-Tier for the lyrics, but the production is what will make or break one's personal review. Kid Rock's gospel approach is on-brand but distracting if the goal is to sell an earnest first attempt in the genre. An established Christian artist can do this but someone with less pedigree comes across as fresh out of the water and that's not really the rock we lean on.

On social media, Kid Rock indicates there's more to come from this well. A pretentious critic will certainly roll his or her eyes at that attempt to be all things to everyone, but I won't go that far. There is something genuine about this new chapter and church pews are filled with middle aged men who've seen the light.

He'd be wise to find a humble mentor within the genre however. Overall "James 1:17 (Jesus Is King)" is more show than go.

Kid Rock "James 1:17 (Jesus Is King)" Lyrics:

I have wandered through the ages / And flipped through all your pages / Every stage of life I've gone through / I've refused to compromise / I've been locked up in your cages / And my sins became contagious / But when I got right with Jesus Christ I found things that money can't buy.

Chorus:

Jesus is king / And for his glory I will sing / So pray for my salvation and to do the righteous thing / Baptize me in the water / Give glory to our father / Let freedom ring, spread your wings / Jesus is king.

Guitar Solo

I have begged for your forgiveness / For all my blasphemy / I tried to walk up the river / But it was hard from way down stream / Then it hit me like a freight train / It was a light I never seen / I called his name and he took aim / James 1:17.

Repeat Chorus

Repeat Chorus

Repeat Chorus

11 Country Songs That Mention Jesus by Name Country music has its themes of drinking and carousing sometimes, but the genre is also rooted deeply in the Christian faith. Some of the biggest stars in country music have recorded songs that mention Jesus by name, as you'll see in the list below. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker