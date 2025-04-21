Kid Rock Is Furious About Response to Dinner With Donald Trump

Kid Rock is sounding off about the response to a dinner he arranged between President Donald Trump and comedian / TV host Bill Maher.

Actually, he's angry about the lack of response.

"I stuck my neck out to make this dinner happen," he says.

Maher, Kid Rock, UFC CEO Dana White and President Trump enjoyed a two-and-a-half hour dinner at the White House on March 31.

All attending parties gave a glowing review of the conversation, in spite of the president and Maher's opposing political ideology.

Maher gave his report during an April 11 episode of Real Time With Bill Maher.

Throughout a three-minute-and-forty-second video pushed to social media, the country-rocker asks why mainstream media outlets didn't cover the dinner.

He gets angrier and angrier as he talks and drops several curse words before labeling outlets and national news anchors as "f---ing retarded."

"No matter what your politics are, it should be a positive thing for our country," he says.

Specifically, he's upset that he didn't see networks like ABC, NBC and CNN covering what happened when Maher and Trump got together.

A full accounting of who did and didn't cover the night is difficult to come by, but a Google search reveals articles from the USA Today, Deadline, Yahoo, MSN and many more.

CNN also covered the event with a three-minute-plus news report on April 12. Nearly all accounts of the night came from Maher and his HBO show. The host said the president was gracious and measured in raving about the experience.

Rock stresses that in arranging this meeting, he was putting the president's trust in him on the line.

"It's such a positive thing for this country and a message of having some civility between reasonable people who disagree," he says.

On April 1, Kid Rock went on FOX News to praise the meeting and dialogue. A few days prior, the president himself had expressed reservations, believing Maher would go on TV and blast him no matter what happened. That's not what happened, however — his account of events was so favorable that Democratic strategist James Carville called him "supremely naive."

Kid Rock also took aim at local news stations in Nashville, where he lives. He says he didn't see any reporting on the dinner there, either, and figures that was a decision that came from above.

