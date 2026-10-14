John Morgan has another No. 1 song to celebrate, but this one means a little more to him.

Morgan's "Kid Myself" has reached the top of the charts, giving him his seventh No. 1 as a songwriter and his second as an artist. It's another big moment for the Kentucky native, who has spent years writing songs for other artists, like Jason Aldean, while working to build his own career.

John Morgan's 'Kid Myself' Marks His 7th No. 1 as a Songwriter, 2nd as an Artist

During an interview with Taste of Country Nights, Morgan talked about what it meant to see "Kid Myself" climb the charts, especially since it was his first single on his own.

"I think this one, it's a little more daunting because it's the first single on my own," Morgan said.

Morgan knows what it's like to write a hit for someone else, but putting out a song under his own name comes with a different kind of pressure.

"When you're new and green, you gotta prove yourself to an extent," he explained.

He also talked about how special it was to see his earlier success with "Friends Like That," with Jason Aldean, but said putting "Kid Myself" out there was a different feeling.

When the song was released, Morgan believed in it. Still, he knows there's no way to tell how fans and radio will respond until the music is out there.

"When we put it out, I believed in the song wholeheartedly," he said. "It's just, you never know what's going to connect and what's not."

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Thankfully, "Kid Myself" connected. Morgan said it's been cool to watch the song keep climbing the charts and see people respond to it.

As for where he's heard his music out in the real world, he hasn't had too many wild experiences just yet. But he did have one that made him laugh.

"I think I heard it in a bathroom one time at one of the bars we were at," Morgan said. "I was like, 'Oh, this is nice.'"

It might not be the most glamorous place to hear your song playing, but it's a pretty good sign when your music is turning up wherever people go.

With seven No. 1 songs as a songwriter and a second No. 1 as an artist, Morgan continues to show that he's more than just a guy writing hits for other people. He's building a career of his own, and "Kid Myself" is another big step in that direction.

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