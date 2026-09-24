Florida Georgia Line is back together, and they've announced several dates as part of a 12-stop festival tour in 2027. But until now, we haven't seen a whole lot of reason to believe that new music is part of their reunion plans.

But singer-songwriter John Morgan, who wrote his song "Kid Myself" with FGL's Tyler Hubbard, made it sound like it's a definite possibility.

I recently talked to Morgan on Taste of Country Nights, and I asked him if he knew Florida Georgia Line was getting back together before the reunion was announced.

"Hell yeah. I did. I could feel it," Morgan said.

Morgan said he didn't know all of the details until shortly before the duo's first show back together, but once he heard what was happening, he immediately started thinking about getting new songs to Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley.

John Morgan Drops Major Hint Florida Georgia Line Could Release New Music Soon

"I kind of heard something that week that it was happening," Morgan says. "And that was when I was like, ‘Oh yeah.’ I started calling all my buddies like, ‘Hey man, we got to start writing,'" for FGL.

That caught my attention, as it should yours.

I asked Morgan if he had already written songs that he planned to pitch to Florida Georgia Line for a new project.

"I haven't sent any over yet, but I've got a few. I've got a list, a running list of songs, or ideas that I'm going to sling to Tyler whenever the right time is."

So, no, Morgan isn't saying Florida Georgia Line has officially started recording a new album, but he and his Nashville songwriting friends clearly think it's something that's possible.

Read More: Florida Georgia Line Announce 12-Date Festival Tour — Stagecoach Is Just the Beginning

What Kind of Songs Would Florida Georgia Line Record Next?

Being a writer of six No. 1 songs, and over 16 Jason Aldean songs, Morgan's latest solo song, "Kid Myself," was co-written by Hubbard, so it is safe to say that Morgan knows just what the FGL sound is and should be, moving forward.

"I'm definitely, you know, the next month or two, going to be shooting for that a little bit more, a little more directly, I guess," he says.

In other words, Morgan is already thinking specifically about writing songs that could end up being Florida Georgia Line songs.

Are Florida Georgia Line Already Looking For New Song Ideas?

"I know that, you know, they're going to be looking for good ideas and probably already are," Morgan relates. "I don't know if that process, how far down the road it is, but, um, I'm sure it'll pop up quick."

That's obviously not an official Florida Georgia Line announcement. But when a songwriter is already keeping a running list of songs to send to Hubbard, planning to write more specifically for the duo and saying he expects they'll be looking for good ideas, it's hard not to wonder if new FGL music is closer than we think.

PICTURES: See Inside the New Florida Georgia Line Country Music Hall of Fame Exhibit A new exhibit devoted to the career and influence of Florida Georgia Line is currently open at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in downtown Nashville.

Florida Georgia Line: Mix It Up Strong features childhood musical instruments, handwritten keepsakes, clothing the duo wore on stage, in videos and on album covers and much more, documenting 10 years of country music superstardom. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker