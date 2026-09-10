Florida Georgia Line are headed to Stagecoach. A new video shared at the festival's social media pages finds Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley all but committing to play the 2027 event.

"Are we really doing this again?" Kelley asks.

"Looks like it bro," Hubbard responds. He then turns the ignition just in time to hear the opening chorus of "Cruise" on the radio.

Florida Georgia Line debuted with "Cruise" in 2012.

They recorded five studio albums and released more than a dozen No. 1 hits.

In 2022, they broke up to pursue solo careers but reunited at CMA Festival in 2026.

Related: Tyler Hubbard Sets the Record Straight on Florida Georgia Line Split

Stagecoach is a three-day country music festival in southern California. Dates for the 2027 festival are April 23-25. The lineup has not yet been officially announced.

Are Florida Georgia Line Back?

This summer's appearance at CMA Fest hinted at bigger things to come, but both Kelley and Hubbard were on separate tours, promoting solo music at the time. For this reason it seemed unlikely any news of a FGL Tour for 2026 would arrive.

There's still no news of anything larger, but all messaging on their website and socials indicates a full-stop return is happening. "LFG" (let's f---ing go) and "Better Together" are phrases found across the duo's platforms. Their official website shouts "The Boys Are Back!"

Stagecoach is country music's highest profile music festival. A return there would be fitting.

Reaction To Florida Georgia Line's Stagecoach Video

Fans on the duo and festival's social platforms were overwhelmingly excited.

“I’m gonna pass out,” says Caleigh Hardy (Hardy’s wife) in all caps.

“2016 version of me is freaking out,” adds Milannorling.

One person asked for their downtown restaurant and bar to return too, which seems less likely given it houses Lainey Wilson’s bar now. Still, it’s all positive.

A new single from FGL would be their first in nearly six years and a new album would be the first since Life Rolls On.