Less than 24 hours after Florida Georgia Line announced their 2027 Anything Goes Again Festival Tour, fans already knew two out of the 12 proposed stops. Turns out, when they said "LFG," they meant it.

On Wednesday (Sept. 16), FGL announced that they're playing Carolina Country Music Fest in 2027. Per the festival's website, they're the first headliners to be announced for the event, which will take place in Myrtle Beach, S.C., from June 10-13.

Read More: Stagecoach 2027 Lineup Includes Garth Brooks + Kelly Clarkson — On the Same Night!

The band shared their news with a social media video showing them hopping into a truck together, their hit "Cruise" playing in the background.

"Feels like old times," Brian Kelley tells band mate Tyler Hubbard, who agrees, "Kinda does."

Florida Georgia Line's 2027 Anything Goes Again Festival Tour

Freshly reunited after a four-year breakup, Florida Georgia Line announced their 2027 Anything Goes Again Festival Tour on Tuesday (Sept. 15).

The tour name is a call-back to the duo's 2014 Anything Goes album, which they released in 2014 at a moment when they were at the very height of the country music superstardom.

The new tour is being billed as a chance to revisit some of the hits they released during that time. So far, the band has leaned heavily into existing material as opposed to teasing new music.

Read More: Florida Georgia Line Announce 2027 Anything Goes Again Festival Tour

FGL have promised 12 festival stops, but they didn't drop all the dates right away. They announced a return to Stagecoach on Sept. 10. At the time of the official festival tour announcement, the other 11 festivals on their calendar were blurred out.

Will Florida Georgia Line Play a Venue Tour in 2027?

From what they've said so far, no. All 12 of these dates are taking place at festivals.

There's lots of reasons why that could be: The duo is still easing back into performing together again, and they could have chosen festivals over a traditional headlining tour simply to test the waters as they perform their first shows together in a few years.

What Are the Tour Dates on Florida Georgia Line's 2027 Anything Goes Again Tour?

So far, two have been revealed. The other 10 are still a mystery. Here are the festival stops that Florida Georgia Line have announced:

Stagecoach — April 23-25, 2027

Carolina Country Music Fest — June 10-13, 2027