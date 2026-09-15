Florida Georgia Line are back, and Stagecoach is just the beginning.

Last week, the duo all but confirmed a reunion, and then the festival lineup made things official.

But according to FGL's newest announcement, their Stagecoach set is just one piece of the puzzle for 2027.

Florida Georgia Line Announce 2027 Anything Goes Again Festival Tour

On Tuesday (Sept. 15), Florida Georgia revealed that they're not just playing Stagecoach — they're playing 12 major festivals next year.

READ MORE: Florida Georgia Line Reuniting at Stagecoach? Duo Says, 'LFG!'

No word yet on what the other 11 are, though fans will inevitably try to figure it out.

CMA Fest is one solid possibility: The Nashville festival, which normally takes place in June, has been a bit of a home base for FGL over the years.

The duo gave a surprise performance there in 2026, arguably marking their official reunion after a four-year breakup.

More dates are expected to be announced in the weeks ahead.

Why Did Florida Georgia Line Call Their Tour the Anything Goes Again Tour?

Florida Georgia Line's Anything Goes Again Tour is a call-back to the duo's Anything Goes album, which they released in 2014. The track list includes chart-topping hits like "Sun Daze," "Sippin' on Fire," "Dirt" and "Confession."

The tour poster art even bears some resemblance to the original Anything Goes album cover.

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FGL were on top of the country music world when they released this album. Their monolith hit "Cruise" was two years old and still an enormous country hit.

They'd proved their staying power with follow-ups like "Get Your Shine On" and a Luke Bryan collaboration, "This is How We Roll." In 2014, it seemed like everything Florida Georgia Line touched turned to gold, or platinum, or even (in the case of "Cruise") diamond.

So it's no wonder that this is the moment that FGL and their fans want to revisit as they reunite. Much of the band's current momentum is about rediscovering the songs that made them superstars.

READ MORE: Stagecoach 2027 Lineup Includes Garth Brooks + Kelly Clarkson On the Same Night!

“Seeing the fans get excited about us being back together and hearing how much these songs still mean to them has been really special,” Tyler Hubbard states in a press release. “We’ve felt a lot of love, and it feels good to be back up there together and sharing these songs with everybody again.”

Will Florida Georgia Line Announce a Venue Tour?

For right now, they haven't mentioned touring outside of the upcoming festival dates.

FGL are easing into the idea of a full-scale reunion, so it makes sense they'd want to perform on these stages instead of mounting their own tour. Playing festivals involves less overhead than a full tour, and allows the duo to perform for their fans without over-committing to shows.

Both band mates have expressed a lot of enthusiasm about sharing a stage again, so it wouldn't be too surprising if a full tour followed their festival dates in 2027.