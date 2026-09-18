Jason Aldean is moving into the apparel game! The country singer has launched a new clothing brand called 10Stone and it's being sold at Walmart.

What is Jason Aldean's Brand 10Stone?

The country singer has teamed up with the camouflage company TrueTimber to launch a new line of rugged lifestyle apparel under the name 10Stone. Inspired by Aldean's lifestyle, the brand promises to bring together "authentic style, accessible quality and a hard-earned way of life."

"From backroads and long days to sold-out stages, 10Stone is built for those who show up, work hard and stand by what matters," the TrueTimber site reads. "Premium quality. American Grit."

A quick browse of the website shows a collection of jeans, shirts, outerwear and hats. The collection looks casual and carefully crafted for the man who spends much of his time outdoors.

10Stone/TrueTimber.com 10Stone/TrueTimber.com

Fans Can Shop Jason Aldean's 10 Stone Collection Online

Fans can shop 10Stone online at TrueTimber's website, but the collection is also available exclusively at Walmart. Pricing looks to be on par with other collections at the retailer. Jeans are listed at $29.98 while the heavy fleece pullover is priced at $39.98. T-shirts are around $12 and hats are selling for under $7.

Jason Aldean - The Entrepreneur

A clothing line is a new business venture for Aldean. He also has his own restaurant and bar called Jason Aldean's Kitchen + Bar. The brand operates four locations. In addition to its flagship spot in Nashville, there are locationsin Gatlinburg, Tenn., Pittsburgh, Penn. and Las Vegas, Nev.

The country hitmaker is also a part-owner in the outdoor brand Buck Commander. He owns it alongside Luke Bryan, Willie Robertson and a few others. The brand was started by Robertson in 2007. The brand offers hunting apparel and accessories for those who love to hunt and want to pass down that passion to the next generation.

Moving into the apparel business feels right in line with Aldean's wife Brittany who has become quite the social media influencer, even launching her own fragrance line VADA earlier this year.