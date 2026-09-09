Jason Aldean has never been shy about telling his fans exactly how he feels, and there's one concert tradition he has no interest in playing along with: the encore.

The “Try That in a Small Town” singer is currently on his 2026 Songs About Us Tour, and if you've seen one of his shows this year, you already know how it works. Aldean doesn't leave the stage at the end of the night only to return after fans cheer for a few minutes.

In fact, he thinks the whole routine is “stupid” — and he's pretty blunt about why he refuses to do it.

Jason Aldean Thinks Encores Are a Waste of Time

At a recent concert, Aldean explained his issue with the traditional encore routine to the crowd in a video shared by K102 in Minneapolis/St. Paul.

There’s a thing at the end of a show a lot of times called an encore, where you guys think the show is over, and the artist goes backstage. You guys sit out here and clap for like five minutes trying to get them to come back out and play a couple more songs.

Aldean doesn't see the point.

“It’s called an encore and I think it’s stupid,” he continued. “I feel like if I’m back there and you guys are out here, we’re just wasting time.”

Aldean Plays Everything Up Front

Instead of pretending the concert is over and waiting for the crowd to call him back, Aldean would rather give fans everything he's got before calling it a night.

“So the way I like to do it, I’m just gonna play you guys everything we got and when the show’s over, it’s just over,” he explained.

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So, if you're heading to an Aldean concert expecting that familiar fake goodbye followed by a few songs after the crowd demands an encore, don't hold your breath.

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For Aldean, the end of the show means exactly what it sounds like: the show is over.