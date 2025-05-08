Jason Aldean Reveals What He Texts Donald Trump About [Exclusive]

Jason Aldean is a longtime supporter of President Donald Trump, but they've also become friends.

Few people knew how close they were — until now.

Talking to Wood and Nicole of the Taste of Country Mornings radio show, the "Whiskey Drink" singer reveals that he has the president's personal phone number, and he's not afraid to use it.

Aldean will call or text Trump, and the two will talk about the kinds of things one might expect guys to talk about.

Jason Aldean's first high-profile event with Donald Trump was a New Year's Eve performance at Mar-a-Lago in late 2021.

The two went golfing together that week, as well, and since then the president has used warm words to describe the singer and his wife, Brittany.

Talking to ToC afterward, Aldean admitted it was the first time he'd met any president.

In the last year, Aldean has spent a little more time with Trump. He sat with him at the Republican National Convention in July, just days after an assassination attempt.

Then, Aldean played Trump's inaugural ball in January.

Jason Aldean and Donald Trump AFP via Getty Images loading...

Still, a lot of people have met the president and — one assumes — very few get his phone number and an invite to use it regularly.

“He’s not a big texter," Aldean shares when asked if President Trump responds quickly.

"A lot of times I’ll just text him when it’s — like (PGA golfer) Bryson DeChambeau is a good friend of his. Maybe (it was) the Masters ... Bryson was kind of playing well first couple days and I’d text him, ‘Hey man. Bryson looks great.’”

Aldean says he keeps it simple in text messages, but if he has something more serious to say ...

“If I need to talk to him … I usually just call him,” he admits. “But I also know he’s a pretty busy guy, so I don’t just call him for just — ‘Hey man, what’s up?’”

"Whiskey Drink" is Aldean's current single, the third from the Highway Desperado album. Talking to Taste of Country, he shares that he's deep into recording his next album and fans should expect at least one collaboration.

