Prior to New Year's Eve 2021, Jason Aldean had never partied with a United States president, either former or active. In fact, before his night at Donald Trump's New Year's Eve party, he'd never met a president, and from the looks of it, he's still buzzing.

Talking to Taste of Country Nights, Aldean shares that he's met all types of celebrities as a headlining country music act for nearly 20 years. This was about coolest, though.

"Being around somebody like a president, that's a whole different level of celebrity," the "Trouble With a Heartbreak" singer says. "Especially with President Trump."

During the full interview, Aldean opens up about the several days he spent with 45th president of the United States. He also reveals the very personal reason why he's become more politically active in recent months.

"It was really cool man," Aldean adds. "I got to spend a couple of days with him, played golf with him, got to know him a little bit and it was definitely a different kind of new year."

Aldean also dishes on what it would take to get wife Brittany to sing a duet with him.

"Trouble With a Heartbreak" is the country star's new single from his upcoming Georgia album, due in April. It's the companion album to Macon, released last fall, and a continuation of its sound and structure. Ten new songs will be followed by five live tracks to give fans a well-rounded idea of where Aldean is musically, plus where he's been and where he's headed.

The Grammy-nominated "If I Didn't Love You" with Carrie Underwood was the only single from Macon, although Aldean's cover of Bryan Adams' "Heaven" became very popular.

The first half of this interview finds Aldean digging into the process of song selection. The 44-year-old also takes stock of his career thus far and explains what it would take for him to retire.