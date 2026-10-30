The new episode of Tulsa King was predictable and depressing, but still plenty intriguing. Pat McAfee's character makes his first appearance, and he promises to be a real problem for Dwight.

Season 4 of Tulsa King premiered on Oct. 16. It's expected to last through Dec. 18.

Episode 3 finds each of Dwight Manfredi's business operations being shut down by state government.

Season 5 of Tulsa King has already been picked up for Paramount+.

It all ends with another surprising death (we think) and tension between Dwight and Quiet Ray. Spoilers are coming. If you've not yet watched Episode 3 of Tulsa King — titled "Cease & Desist" — then stop after this preview video.

Tulsa King, Season 4, Episode 3 Recap

An early trailer for Season 3 of Tulsa King let fans know that at some point Dwight would lose everything. We didn't know that would include girlfriend Margaret, but the smart money was on the search and seizure of all his business enterprises.

That's what happened during Ep. 3.

Following Governor Clark's orders, law enforcement agents close Higher Plane (Bodhi's marijuana dispensary) because it's too close to a middle school.

Then, they claim licenses for the Bred 2 Buck Saloon were acquired illegally and find lead in the rivets used to store "The 50" (Montague Distillery's high-dollar bourbon).

Meanwhile, Mitch learns a $3 million insurance claim is being denied by fire marshals.

The only good news from this episode is Goodie and Vince's smash-and-grab at the Aryan Brotherhood rally proved to be much more fruitful than imagined. An antique Luger pistol valued at more than $20,000 is in with the haul, but even that bright spot gets snuffed out.

Steve Swisher, Paramount+ Steve Swisher, Paramount+

Dwight figures out the governor is after him and interrupts her speech at a charity event to let everyone know she's just shut down a legitimate businessman without so much as a warning or conversation. The crowd is appalled.

"Now you have my full and undivided attention, Governor," he says as he walks out.

Billionaire Bradley Van Huesen witnesses this with interest. The smug AI entrepreneur's motives and intentions are still not clear. He's something of a dog in a hat.

Pat McAfee's Tulsa King Character Revealed

English Dan is the man Tyson robbed in Ep. 1, and he wants revenge.

Early in Ep. 3, he meets with Pat McAfee's character.. The podcast host plays a dirty police detective named Mackenzie (a subtle nod to his real-life daughter) and learns that Tyson is part of Dwight Manfredi's family.

Paramount+ Paramount+

Undeterred by this news, English Dan tries to kill Tyson outside an ice cream parlor, but he misses when Tyson's scoop falls to the ground and he bends to pick it up.

A shootout follows, no one is hurt, and Tyson returns to Bred 2 Buck to confess his sins to Dwight.

Who Dies During Tulsa King, Episode 3?

Goodie and Tyson then track down English Dan at a local gym, and Tyson uses the antique Luger to shoot him in the back.

Goodie figures the bullets are untraceable, but that probably doesn't matter because Tyson leaves the weapon at the crime scene and flees.

We're to assume Dan is dead, but the man Tyson shot in Ep. 1 lived long enough to identify Tyson, so it's not certain.

Actor Richie Stevens was emphasized as a new addition to Season 4 of Tulsa King, not just a bit player. It's hard to imagine the sum of that publicity is two scenes in a hospital, one each at a bar and ice cream parlor and then the gym, but others have offered less.

Mackenzie is surely going to lead an investigation into Dan's murder (or attempted murder) and quickly connect dots back to Goodie. It's all a side show that really has nothing to do with the rest of the season.

Tulsa King, Season 4, Episode 3 Review

A one-word review of Tulsa King Episode 3 is lackluster. After two stronger-than-last-year episodes, the mafia crime drama fell back into a bad habit of cramming 10 pounds of sugar into a 5-pound sack.

It's not that viewers can't keep up with the action. One of the great things about Tulsa King is that — in comparison to other Taylor Sheridan creations — it's remarkably easy to follow.

The audience is never asked to interpret a quiet, emotional moment, and law-related abbreviations are explained onscreen. Landman, Lioness and Dutton Ranch all spit out three-letter acronyms like sunflower seeds.

Those Paramount+ shows risk being too smart. Tulsa King is forever threatening the lower rail.

Tyson's plot line is the problem. Right now it feels like an excuse to get McAfee involved and it robs us of time that could be allocated to better actors.

This drug-running plot is checkers to the chess game being played at the higher levels of the business. It's impossible to imagine Tyson not ending up in jail for being a knucklehead, but somehow imprisonment seems very unlikely with Dwight protecting him.

Steve Swisher, Paramount+ Steve Swisher, Paramount+

A larger problem is this latest overhaul of Dwight's businesses. With the 50 getting washed down the drain — literally — and Higher Plane unlikely to move away from the middle school, the family will need to find new enterprises. Mitch looks to be close to a horse racing racket, and there's still Leonardo Timpone's counterfeit wine business.

Anyone else exhausted trying to keep up with all of these failed enterprises?