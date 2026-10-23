Dwight Manfredi finds himself facing an enemy he's never had to fight at the end of Tulsa King, Season 4, Episode 2. Bodhi — the softest of his allies — is his only friend, but it turns out he's the man for the job.

While the final few minutes of Ep. 2 were nowhere near as devastating as the last seconds of Ep. 1, the scenes were equally emotional.

Season 4 of Tulsa King premiered on Oct. 16. It's expected to last through Dec. 18.

The heart of Ep. 2 focuses on Dwight's response to tragedy endured the week prior.

Season 5 of Tulsa King has already been picked up for Paramount+.

Spoilers are coming. If you've not watched Ep. 1 and Ep. 2 of Tulsa King, consider saving this article for later.

Billy Dukes previews new episodes of Tulsa King every Tuesday.

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Tulsa King, Season 4, Episode 2 Recap

After the double deaths that ended Episode 1 of Tulsa King, viewers were smart to expect a more subdued plot for Ep. 2. This episode — titled "Blind Rooster" — was all about the response.

Dwight (Sylvester Stallone) is content to bury his grief, and he encourages his team to approach business as usual. That works, until the very end.

Drama is found elsewhere.

The ecstasy pills that Tyson stole last week were laced with a sedative. Strippers start passing out and the club calls the cops, who quickly finger Tyson as the dealer.

The police and English Dan (the pale-faced man with the Cockney accent at the end) are both looking for him now.

Goodie and Vince (back in Tulsa on orders from Quiet Ray) road trip and stop at a local spot called Schibeaux's Chicken and Ribs.

This ends up being base for an Aryan Apostles meeting, and the two men — both Italian — are offended when the leader begins to disparage anyone with an ethnic background.

They rise up and rob the place before drunk driving back to Tulsa. It's familiar drama for Tulsa King fans, as white supremacists played a major role in Season 1.

Steve Swisher, Paramount+ Steve Swisher, Paramount+

Through all of this a new business opportunity presents itself.

Bodhi suspected the $3,200-a-bottle wine Dwight was sold is a forgery, and together (with Bigfoot), they pay a visit to Leonardo Timpone, who quickly admits it.

The "Italian" is really Lenny from New Jersey, but instead of pummeling the man, they decide to double down on his business.

This may be a moot point, as at the very start of the episode, Governor Amanda Clark (Gretchen Mol) orders her attorney general to pull Dwight's liquor license.

It turns out she's a real rule-follower (and thus unlikely to be responsible for the plane crash that killed Margaret and Gov. Cal Thresher) and is serious about ending a "culture of complicity" in Oklahoma government.

Tulsa King: Bodhi's Secret Revealed

Through four seasons of Tulsa King, we've learned surprisingly little about Bodhi (actor Martin Starr).

Early on, Dwight forces a business partnership, and he's adjusted nicely since. The pot shop proprietor is kind, quiet and smart. He's lovable in an awkward kind of way.

Steve Swisher, Paramount+ Steve Swisher, Paramount+

At the end of Ep. 2, Dwight, Bodhi and Spencer visit Margaret's ranch to unlock her computer.

Dwight anoints Spencer as the new keeper of the ranch (Marge willed it to him), and she runs off, leaving Bodhi to tell Dwight that if he doesn't deal with his grief, it will kill him.

Dwight reacts with a strong denial and a vague threat. That's when Bodhi shares that he understands what's happening. Before Dwight blew into his dispensary, he was married with a little girl.

"And they both died in a car accident," he admits.

This explains quite a bit about Bodhi's personality, and it lands for Dwight.

Ep. 2 ends with him in a church, listening to an old voicemail from Margaret. He doesn't start sobbing or even shed a tear, but it's clear he's willing to admit his heartbreak. That's a pretty good start.

Tulsa King, Season 4, Episode 2 Review

Episode 2 of Tulsa King was quieter, but that's a good thing.

Main characters can't die every week, after all. Simply letting a show's primaries live a little life is necessary for a 10-episode arc to be credible.

This show is at its best when the veteran actors dominate, and that was the case this week. Tyson's schemes generally feel flimsy and end with an eye roll — his immaturity feels forced.

Steve Swisher, Paramount+ Steve Swisher, Paramount+

On the other hand, Goodie, Mitch and Bodhi's scenes generally haunt one's mind for a few hours or days, in the best possible way. There was very little from Garrett Hedlund in Ep. 2, but Vince's return to Tulsa and his subsequent partnership with Goodie was a pleasant surprise.

Amanda Clark's accession to governor is interesting as well, even if not for the reason we suspected after Ep. 1.

At this point, she looks to be a moral center for this Midwest town.

Of course, that will change by the end, but in the context of what's happened since Dwight moved to town, it's refreshing.