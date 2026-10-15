When Tulsa King ends, Frisco King begins. The start date for the crime boss spinoff was just revealed alongside a 30-second-long teaser video.

Samuel L. Jackson will star in Frisco King, set in Frisco, Texas.

The show was originally announced as NOLA King in July 2025. The change of setting and title was announced in March 2026.

Jackson made a two-episode appearance in Season 3 of Tulsa King to set up this new show.

Frisco King will stream on Paramount+.

Related: Tulsa King Season 4 Pictures Reveal a Major Plot Twist

Taylor Sheridan wrote all eight episodes of Season 1 of Frisco King. Start date, cast / character and plot details below.

Emerson Miller/Paramount+ Emerson Miller/Paramount+

When Does Frisco King Begin?

The first season of Frisco King will begin on Dec. 18 on Paramount+. Two episodes will drop on that day, with new episodes to follow weekly on Fridays. If the season ends up being eight episodes long as previously announced, the finale would drop on Jan. 29, 2027.

This debut date could very well piggy-back off the Season 4 finale of Tulsa King. Should the established show last 10 episodes as expected, it would end on Dec. 18. Sylvester Stallone's Dwight Manfredi and a few supporting players are already confirmed to make an appearance on Frisco King.

Steve Swisher, Paramount+ Steve Swisher, Paramount+

What Is Frisco King About?

We'll let the official description from Paramount+ describe what Frisco King is about:

Frisco King follows seasoned New Orleans gangster Lee Washington as he lands in Frisco, Texas, and discovers a hustler’s playground hidden beneath the polished surface of American suburbia. Recruiting an ambitious protégé, a loyal driver, and a growing network of eccentric partners, Lee transforms small hustles into big business. But, every new score raises the stakes, and as his influence grows, so do the risks, forcing Lee to stay one grift ahead. Frisco may not know it yet, but its new king has arrived.

TL;DR version: it's Tulsa King set in north Texas but Lee Washington and Dwight Manfredi began their sojourns for very different reasons. The teaser video portrays a comedic crime drama with a crew that's a bit less mature than Dwight's in Tulsa, Okla.

Frisco King Cast - Confirmed!

Here are known cast members for Frisco King:

Samuel L. Jackson as Russell Lee Washington Jr., a former hitman for the New York mafia who defies an order to kill Dwight Manfredi and — inspired by what happening in Tulsa — chooses to move south to build his own empire.

Asa Germann as Teddy, a sharp, savvy, entrepreneurial college dropout who gets Lee’s attention.

Kai Caster as Keith, a polite valet at the local Sandman Hotel. Caster previously played Rowdy during flashback scenes of Yellowstone.

Emerson Miller/Paramount+ Emerson Miller/Paramount+

Lilah Pate as London, a local cheerleading goddess recruited by Lee, who’s not afraid to use her good looks to get what she wants.

Savanna Gann as Avery, a fellow cheerleader and friend of London’s who’s also recruited to join Lee’s crew.

Tom Pecinka as Ryland, a businessman and party animal.

Arturo Del Puerto as Hector, an ambitious landscaper who works in a rich neighborhood in Frisco.

Taylor Sheridan's TV Shows, Ranked Taylor Sheridan has become one of the most in-demand writers and directors in the world! Read on to see his best and worst television projects, ranked. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker