The trailer for Tulsa King Season 4 reveals two potential villains, one likely romance and a significant cameo appearance that feels a bit surreal.

Dwight "The General" Manfredi also talks like he's lost everything and that may not be hyperbole. There's reason to believe in his personal and professional devastation.

Season 4 of Tulsa King premiers on Paramount+ on Oct. 16.

The full cast from Season 3 is set to return, minus Max Casella (Armand) for reasons you know of if you watched. Several new cast members have been added.

The music business, the wine business and horse racing are three new themes the trailer introduces.

Of course, it's a trailer produced and released by Paramount, so hype is the mission. A close examination of everything made available by the network — plus a few cast interviews — dislodges some compelling easter eggs.

Related: Tulsa King Season 4 Trailer — 5 Blink-and-Miss-It Moments

What Is Tulsa King Season 4 About?

Every season of Tulsa King has found Dwight Manfredi fighting a new crime syndicate. During Season 1, he fought to build an empire against Caolan Waltrip, leader of the Black Macadam Motorcycle Gang.

During Season 2 he battled Cal Thresher and Jackie Ming, plus Kansas City mobster Bill Bevilaqua. During Season 3 he fought off Jeremiah Dunmire.

Some of his enemies (Waltrip, Dunmire) died violent deaths. Others, like Bevilaqua and Thresher, lived and became cautious allies. That may be true for Season 4 as well.

Quiet Ray Renzetti returns, but scenes from the trailer find him and Dwight playing nice. That comes as a surprise after he put hits out on both Dwight and Russell Lee Washington (Samuel L. Jackson), star of the upcoming Frisco King.

A music producer / criminal named Liquid Rick is featured prominently in the trailer but last spring two new enemies were described as new competition.

English Dan (played by Richie Stephens) is described as a mid-level crime boss who goes head-to-head with Dwight. Also actor Flula Borg will play a tech billionaire named Bradley Van Heusen.

Steve Swisher, Paramount+ Steve Swisher, Paramount+

There's also local politician Amanda Clark, played by Gretchen Mol. Her alliances are unknown but she's quoted as saying she wants to rid Oklahoma of the mob, so it's not promising. Pictures show her and Governor Cal Thresher (Neal McDonought) working together.

Who Does Pat McAfee Play On Tulsa King?

Last winter, the show announced that ESPN host Pat McAfee was joining Tulsa King for a four-episode arc. No details were provided but the trailer shows whose side he's on.

Pat McAfee will represent law enforcement on Tulsa King. He's seen meeting with someone that could be Big Foot, Dwight's head of security. On his left hip is a police badge and he shows it off with pride.

Not all cops are enemies of Dwight but the police look to be a major annoyance in Season 4. Do you see why?

Dwight's Great Personal Loss On Tulsa King, Season 4:

First, the important part of the official description for Tulsa King, Season 4:

Dwight fights to legitimize his empire and protect his crew as corrupt politicians, dangerous new enemies, and a crushing personal loss hit from every direction.

What is Dwight's "crushing personal loss"? It has to be a death but pictures show him with sister Joanna as late as Episode 3. Margaret could die, but she's managed to stay at arms-length from Dwight's criminal enterprises, so that doesn't feel right.

The only other known family members are his daughter Cristina and her family. She was a big part of Season 2 but moved back to NYC after feeling betrayed by her father.

Dwight clearly returns to NYC however. That's where Quiet Ray lives (they meet in his apartment) and that's where the pictured meet-up with other crime families likely occurs.

It's only a theory, but Dwight may be reconciling his new life and old for the sake of finding his daughter's killer.

Steve Swisher, Paramount+ Steve Swisher, Paramount+

Tulsa King Season 4 Romance

We have no reason to believe Dwight and Margaret have broken up. Season 3 ended with Mitch and Cleo Montague getting cozy but she's nowhere to be found for Season 4.

That's probably for the best as pictures shared by Paramount and the trailer find him getting intimate with Spencer, the bartender played by Sylvester Stallone's daughter. They're working together and then moving in for a kiss.

Elsewhere Grace and Tyson seem to be giving each other a look but that romance is hard to fathom. It seemed much more likely she and Bodhi would pair up in Season 3.