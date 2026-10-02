A new trailer for Season 4 of Tulsa King finds Dwight's crew battling new enemies as he tries to strengthen partnerships with old.

There's also a hot kiss, a strangling and a cameo appearance as good as any on the Paramount+ show.

Watch the trailer before stopping for our frame-by-frame breakdown.

Season 4 of Tulsa King premiers on Paramount+ on Oct. 16.

The full cast from Season 3 seems set to return, minus Max Casella (Armand) for reasons you know of if you watched.

The music business, the wine business and horse racing are three new themes the trailer introduces.

Tulsa King: Season 4 Trailer Breakdown and Spoilers

The trailer for Season 4 of Tulsa King whets the appetite for another fast-paced 10 episodes of Midwest mob dealings.

Dwight "The General" Manfredi is issuing threats as scenes show law enforcement confiscating every business entity he owns.

Redemption and reclamation seem to be strong themes. How Bill Bevilaqua (Frank Grillo) and Quiet Ray Renzetti (James Russo) play into the action remains to be seen, but there's a surprise in the trailer.

Forty-eight seconds in, it seems the two have made peace.

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Tulsa King's Hot New Romance

Tulsa King characters are beginning to pair off.

Spencer (played by the star's daughter, Scarlett Rose Stallone) and Mitch are shown together during several scenes. In one (at 1:34), they look to lock lips.

It will be interesting to see how Dwight responds to this.

He's not related to Spencer on the show, so it shouldn't be too big of a concern unless the relationship takes a turn for the worse or compromises Mitch.

Some have also wondered about Bodhi and Grace, if only because they work alongside one another so often. That's not teased in the trailer.

Steve Swisher, Paramount+ Steve Swisher, Paramount+

Pat McAfee On Tulsa King?

ESPN host Pat McAfee was announced to play a role in Season 4 of Tulsa King in February. Now we know which role.

The trailer (at 1:32) shows McAfee showing off his badge — he's law enforcement!

A split-second later, he's grinning as he talks to an unknown female. Who knows how large a role he'll play in Season 4, but it looks like he's part of the crew claiming all of Dwight's assets.

Tulsa King: New Cast for Season 4

Dwight looks to have new opposition for Season 4. Two people on the opposite side of the law look out to get him.

The first is Amanda Clark, who is a local politician. She's played by Gretchen Mol, who was announced as new cast last November. Fans may recognize Mol from Boardwalk Empire.

A hip-hop producer (who is also a criminal) named Liquid Rick also looks formidable. That's actor Elijah Everett.

How To Watch Tulsa King, Season 4

Season 4 of Tulsa King will begin streaming on Paramount+ on Oct. 16.

The first season was nine episodes, but Seasons 2 and 3 have been 10 each.

Here is the new season's official description: