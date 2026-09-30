Landman fans are celebrating online after one of the show's stars gave a much-anticipated update about the show's upcoming Season 3.

What Is the Latest Update About Landman Season 3?

Actor James Jordan — who plays Dale on Landman — turned to Instagram to share a photo of his trailer on the set of the show, labelled with the name of his character.

"Up n runnin’ and back after it!" he wrote, tagging the show and adding a series of hashtags.

His social followers reacted to the news with delight.

Some responded with a series of fire emojis, thumbs-up or clapping hands, while others chimed in even more enthusiastically.

"I don't even know what universe I'm in with you, given the amazing work you do!" one fan wrote, while another chimed in, "Can’t wait!"

"Hell yeaaaaa," another follower added, while yet another wrote, "Finally."

Will There Be a Landman Season 3?

Yes.

Paramount announced on Dec. 5, 2025, that it had renewed Landman for a third season.

The news came after Landman delivered record numbers on its Season 2 premiere, which aired Nov. 16.

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The show scored a major win for Paramount right out of the gate in Season 2, prompting a renewal immediately after the season premiered.

The numbers are impressive:

Landman was a Top 3 show among all original content the week of Nov. 17.

It was a Top 2 show the following week.

Landman drew 9.2 million streaming views for its premiere episode in the first two days of streaming.

The Season 2 premiere outperformed the Season 1 premiere by 262 percent.

It was the most-watched premiere for any original series on Paramount+.

What Will Happen on Season 3 of Landman?

Paramount has not revealed any plot points for Season 3 of Landman.

Is Billy Bob Thornton Leaving Landman for Season 3?

No.

Billy Bob Thornton has revealed that he has signed on for four or five seasons, so he will return in his role as Tommy Norris.

Thornton refuted rumors that he's leaving the show in an interview with USA Today, calling the rumors "AI-generated crap."

"There's an AI report that Demi [Moore] and I are a couple now, and there's one that I'm leaving the show," Thornton shared.

"They have nothing to do with reality."

Who Else Will Star in Landman Season 3?

Other cast members who are likely to return include Moore, Ali Larter, Jacob Lofland and Michelle Randolph, as well as Jordan, Kayla Wallace, Paulina Chavez and Mark Collie.

Colm Feore played the recurring character of attorney Nathan in Season 1. His character was a series regular in Season 2 of Landman, and he seems likely to return for Season 3 in an even larger capacity.

READ MORE: Landman Is Becoming TV's Most Unlikely "Family Values" Show

Andy Garcia made a brief appearance in Landman Season 1 as cartel boss Gallino.

He was also a series regular in Season 2, and it's likely he'll play an even larger role in Season 3.

Sam Elliott will also return for Season 3 of Landman in the role of TL, the father of Thornton's character, Tommy Norris.

Additionally, Lioness actor Michael Kelly — who plays CIA Deputy Director of Operations Byron Westfield on that show — is joining Landman Season 3 as a series regular.

A press release states that Kelly is cast in the role of William Crockett, "the leader of the largest oil management firm in the world. He is a titan of industry and everything about him exudes efficiency and money."

When Does Landman Season 3 Premiere?

Paramount has not provided a timeline for Landman Season 3.

Forbes initially speculated that Season 3 would debut in November of 2026, following the pattern of the first two seasons.

However, Jordan talked to Us Weekly on the red carpet at the premiere of Lioness Season 3 on July 29, and he said Landman would begin shooting its third season "sometime in September and we’ll shoot that through the first quarter of next year."

Jordan's timeline means the earliest fans might see Landman Season 3 would be the second quarter of 2027.

"Then we should have it out … I don’t know when," Jordan added. "It’s up to the powers that be, but we’re very excited to get started on that.”

PICTURES: Get a First Look at 'Landman' Season 2 Paramount has released several first-look pictures in advance of Landman Season 2, and it looks like the new season will ratchet up the crazy. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker