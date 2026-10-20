Tulsa King's most unexpected tragedy may just be a result of incompetence, but that's not very gangster. Episode 2 of the mob drama will reveal there was more to this "accident" than we know.

Season 4 of Tulsa King debuted on Oct. 16 and ended with two surprising deaths.

Ep. 2 drops Friday (Oct. 23) on Paramount+.

Pictures of Ep. 2 reveal Dwight's team regrouping in the wake of tragedy and the Tulsa return of an old nemesis.

The Season 4 trailer offered a few clues about what really happened at the end of Episode 1. Some digging and common sense reveals a very likely suspect.

Spoilers are coming if you've not yet watched.

Related: Tulsa King Stunner - [SPOILER] Deaths Turn Season 4 Upside Down

What Happened During Tulsa King, Episode 1?

The majority of Episode 1 of Tulsa King was set up. A year of real life has passed since viewers lived in this world and the show acknowledged some brain fog with extra explanations and dialogue related to Dwight's business dealings and relationships.

With the recently aquired Montague Distillery business performing, Dwight encourages his team to go legit but everybody (including Dwight) ignores this advice. Tyson and Spencer keep selling ecstasy, Mitch plans an insurance scam (with Dwight's help) and the General heads to New York City for a meeting with other mafia family heads.

Meanwhile, Dwight's lover Margaret begins her new job under Gov. Cal Thresher. He follows through on a promise to sign Margaret's ranch back to her and casually mentions that he'd like her to join him on a trip to a governor's conference in the Mariana Islands.

Steve Swisher, Paramount+ Steve Swisher, Paramount+

From there, three things happened that will really matter moving forward.

First, Tyson and Goodie shoot a rival drug dealer and steal his ecstasy. That leads to the introduction of English Dan (actor Richie Stephens) at the very end of Ep. 1. Previews for Season 4 promised he'd be a thorn in Dwight's side, but it didn't sound like he'd be his biggest problem.

Second, Dwight made peace with Quiet Ray (James Russo) before the meeting of families. He agrees to give Ray 25 percent of bourbon sales in exchange for unencumbered distribution along the east coast and acknowledgment that he's running his own family in Tulsa.

Ray's meeting turns out to be productive as well. He shares he's taking over the Invernizzi family (Dwight's old mafia family) and the only person who disagreed with him didn't live to voice his concerns in public.

Steve Swisher, Paramount+ Steve Swisher, Paramount+

Finally, Margaret and Cal take a private plane to the Pacific Islands but everyone — including the pilots — fall asleep mid-flight. The plane crashes, killing Dwight's girlfriend and the sitting governor. The episode ends with Dwight waking up to learn this news.

Tulsa King Season 4, Episode 2 Preview:

Pilots don't just fall asleep mid-flight. That means someone poisoned the air of Gov. Thresher's private plane, which led to the crash that killed Margaret.

"If I find out whose fault this is, bad things are gonna happen to bad people," Dwight says in the official Season 4 trailer. He's no doubt referring to the crash.

The most likely suspect is Lt. Governor Amanda Clark, played by Gretchen Mol. She stands to gain from Thresher's death because in Oklahoma (like most states), the Lt. governor replaces a governor who dies in office. She also has knowledge of his itinerary and — with help — the means.

Paramount+ Paramount+

A throwaway scene from Ep. 1 was the governor's angry dismissal of a meeting with billionaire Bradley Van Heusen. It was over data farms and Clark was eager to take the meeting in the governor's place but she was reprimanded for even making the suggestion.

Pre-season literature reveals Van Heusen (Flula Borg) is a major part of Season 4. This wouldn't the the first time a wealthy business owner went up against Dwight. Actually, that's literally been the plot of each season of Tulsa King.

Episode 2 is unlikely to involve much action against Van Heusen however. At most, Dwight's team will learn the name and start to suspect his involvement.

Photos shared ahead of the drop date find the team regrouping after learning of Margaret's death. The most tense pics involve Dwight, his right-hand man Goodie and Vince, the Invernizzi family capo who Dwight's been sparring with since Season 1.

There are also some very curious pictures of Bodhi with restaurant owner / wine salesman Leonardo Timpone that we can't quite make sense of yet.