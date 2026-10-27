Reality television host Chris Harrison’s new dating show, The Vow, is set to air beginning on Nov. 11. The show previously shared the news of its 30-year-old bachelor, Jace Cates, but now we finally get to meet the ladies!

Unlike other reality dating shows, Cates will only have 10 women to choose from. That’s substantially less than other dating shows.

Personally, I think fewer women will give viewers time to really connect with each contestant.

The women are vastly different when it comes to looks and even occupations. You have ladies who are in careers including nursing and sales, as well as social media and waitressing.

READ MORE: Country Stars You Forgot Did Reality Television

As someone who watches a lot of dating shows, what I find interesting is that the women are, for the most part, around the same age. The women's age range is 25 - 33, while Cates is 30 years old.

Those who follow Bachelor in Paradise — Harrison’s former hosting role — might even find a familiar face!

Go on and meet all the ladies below.

When Does Chris Harrison’s The Vow premiere?

Chris Harrison’s The Vow will premiere on Fox Nation on Nov. 11.

How Many Episodes of The Vow Will There Be?

The new dating show will consist of six episodes, premiering weekly on Wednesdays. Mark your calendars for the season finale on Dec. 9.

Who Are the Women Competing on Chris Harrison's The Vow?

Scroll through the photo gallery below to meet the 10 women who are competing on The Vow in 2026.