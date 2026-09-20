After stepping away from The Bachelor, television host Chris Harrison is headed back to our screens! Once again, he’s helping single hopefuls find love.

Chris Harrison’s The Vow will premiere on Fox Nation on Nov. 11. Per the show’s press release, the dating series focuses on the shared values of faith, communication, and long-term goals being at the center theme of the show.

This is Fox Nation's first original dating series.

“I’m so excited to be back helping people find love,” Harrison shares in a press release. “FOX Nation has been an incredible partner in bringing this vision to life. At a time when so many people feel dating has become harder than ever, The Vow asks a simple but important question: Can genuine, lasting love still be found in the modern world?”

If you love The Bachelor franchise and have been following Harrison there over the last decade, fans will be pleasantly surprise to see a few familiar faces.

The show has already teased that viewers can expect The Bachelor Season 17 couple Sean and Catherine Lowe will be making an appearance.

Who Is The Eligible Bachelor of The Vow?

Filmed in Austin, Texas, the show follows 30-year-old Jace Cates. The show hasn’t released much information about Cates quite yet, but according to the bachelor’s Instagram profile, he is a Christian from Oregon.

How Many Women Are Competing For Love On the New Season of The Vow?

Cates will be falling in love with ten women. Per the press release, these women are each desiring long-lasting relationships that end with commitment and marriage.

The show has yet to release who these ten women are.

How Many Episode of The Vow Will There Be?

The new dating show will consist of six episodes, premiering weekly on Wednesdays. Mark your calendars for the season finale come December 9.

When does Chris Harrison’s The Vow premiere?

Chris Harrison’s The Vow will premiere on FOX Nation on Nov. 11th.