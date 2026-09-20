When Shaboozey released his album The Outlaw Cherie Lee & Other Western Tales, he really created a picture that transported us to the wild, wild west. And adding America's cowboy Sam Elliott in with a monologue was the cherry on top.

But the project is so much deeper than just string-em-up stories and duels at high noon. According to Shaboozey, the album is deeply rooted in his faith.

What is Shaboozey's The Outlaw Cherie Lee & Other Western Tales About?

The simple answer is, the book of Romans found in the New Testament of the Bible - specifically Shaboozey's favorite verse, Romans 6:26. It says, "For the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord."

"That's what the album is actually about," Shaboozey shared at a recent show. "Sometimes you know it's masked in, like, 'Meet at high noon.'"

"But it's really a story about bringing your life to God," he explains. "And that the best revenge is forgiveness because at the end of the day the people that wronged you, the people that hurt you, it's what makes us - it's what made you."

He shared that the album - like so many classic tales - is about good and evil.

"Sometimes evil exists for good to be more powerful," he explains. "To show what evil cannot do and overcome."

Shaboozey Weaves His Faith Into His Music

Like so many other country artists, Shaboozey is not afraid to weave what he believes into his music. Aside from this project, he has released other songs that put his faith at the center. His song "Good News" is about navigating the hard times and holding onto faith through them.

Meanwhile, his song "Amen' featuring Jelly Roll is more straight forward.

"Somebody say a prayer for me / 'Cause the pills ran out and I still can't sleep / Somebody send a word upstairs / 'Cause the bar's shut down and I'm God knows where/ Force to knock on Heaven's door / 'Cause mine ain't working anymore / Somebody sayd a prayer for me / All I'm asking for is a little mercy, amen," the two sing in the chorus.