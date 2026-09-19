Country music has never been just about the songs. It's the artists who become household names, the lyrics fans carry with them for decades, the cowboy hats and boots, and the legendary stages.

That's the idea behind Country Music Forever: An A-to-Z Celebration of Icons, Songs and Stories, a new book from longtime country music journalist and Country Now Editor-in-Chief Lauren Jo Black.

Black has had a very unique viewpoint of the industry, and one that made her the perfect person for this project. She has cut her teeth with some of country music’s biggest stars, including Shania Twain, Carrie Underwood, Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Blake Shelton, Randy Travis and so many more.

The colorfully illustrated hardcover takes readers on an A-to-Z journey through the people, music, traditions and moments that have helped shape country music over the years.

”Country music has been a part of my life for as long as I can remember. I was 5 years old when I first fell in love with this genre, and I spent my childhood dreaming of interviewing artists and telling their stories," Black shares in a press release.

"To now have the opportunity to share Country Music Forever with readers feels like a full-circle moment."

Who Are Some of the Artists In Country Music Forever?

The book includes artists spanning generations, from Willie Nelson and Randy Travis to Lainey Wilson, Taylor Swift and other contemporary country stars.

Where Can I Purchase Country Music Forever?

Country Music Forever arrived in the U.K. and Australia on July 16, 2026, followed by its U.S. and Canadian release on Sept. 15, 2026.

You can purchase Country Music Forever at the book's official website.