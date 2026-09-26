Will Caroline Jones Lead the Countdown With Her New Video for ‘The Bridge’?

Caroline Jones has just released a powerful new video for her new song, "The Bridge." Will she head up the most popular videos in country music this week?

"The Bridge" comes from a very personal place for Jones, who co-wrote the song with Sarah Buxton and Lauren McLamb.

"'The Bridge' is one of the most poignant and powerful songs I’ve gotten to be a part of," she says.

"It’s about loving someone in addiction or self-destructive cycles. 'The Bridge' is a metaphor for healing. You can’t make another person cross the bridge, you can only walk across it yourself. You can’t force another person to change. As powerful as love is, it’s not enough to save another person’s life if they don’t want to save themselves. This song is equal parts heartbreak, clarity and resolution.”

"The Bridge" appears on Jones' latest album, Good Omen.

Chase Wright, Lady A and Boyz II Men, John Morgan, Brothers Osborne and Dasha all have new videos out this week that are also looking for votes:

Karen Waldrup once again leads the countdown this week, with Josie Sal, Home Free and Spencer Hatcher right behind.

Kelsey Hart, Diamond Rio, Kenny Chesney, Riley Green and Luke Bryan all have new videos debuting in the countdown this week, marking another week of intense voting that brought major changes to the Top 10.

Taste of Country lets our readers decide their favorite videos in country music each week, so if you want to see your favorite artists win, you've got to vote and keep on voting!

Good luck!

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Saturday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.

Voting results can change slightly after the weekly poll closes, since we tabulate the votes and remove illegitimate votes that skew the results.