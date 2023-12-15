Caroline Jones and her husband are proud parents! The singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist and her husband, America's Cup sailor Nick Dana, have welcomed their first child, and Jones turned to social media to share the adorable first picture.

"Declan Tudor Dana sailed into the world via water birth at our home on 11/29/23," Jones writes to accompany a black-and-white photo of the new family.

"It was the most intense, raw and surreal experience of my life. Nick and I are overjoyed, overwhelmed, and very grateful to be able to soak up this time as a new family of 3. Thank everyone for their kindness and well wishes throughout my pregnancy, especially my brothers in @zacbrownband."

"We are excited to share more soon," Jones adds. "In the meantime, I am a perpetual puddle of breast milk and happy/exhausted tears!"

Jones and Dana married in late 2021, and she revealed she was pregnant with their first child in a post to social media in June.

Jones joined Zac Brown Band as a full-time member in 2022, and she now divides her time between her work with the group and her solo career. She released a new solo album, Homesite, in October.

Grit and resilience are the central themes of the new album, and Jones tells Taste of Country that's by design, as those are traits she wants to teach her child. She also intends to be a hands-on mother by taking her baby along when she returns to touring in 2024, both with ZBB and on her own.

"I don't know how a child fits into that yet," Jones admitted in October. "Talk to me in a year. But I'm confident; my husband and I are a really strong unit, I have a great support system around me, I have a wonderful team, and I have a great passion and love for what I do, that I want to model for my child. So, just like every other woman in history, I'll figure it out," she finished with a laugh.

