Singer-songwriter and Zac Brown Band member Caroline Jones makes the vast wasteland look sexy in her new music video for her song “Lawless."

The music video premiering exclusively on Taste of Country, “Lawless” is a journey of those searching for their desire of love. The song’s tempo bounces on the encouraging call that love has no rules and to keep searching for it, never giving up.

The setting for the video marries the lyrics of the song effortlessly. Jones sings as the camera pans to a wasteland, representing what some might find is the mirror of their pursuit of love. However, that all changes when Jones hits the scene in a spicy, shiny silver dress, topped off by a cowboy hat.

Jones’ presence, in a way, represents the daydream of love. She’s literally a glimmer of hope, with the camera zooming in and out as the song builds.

Although the desert is arid, the listener can’t help but feel hopeful listening to the singer’s powerful message. Jones maintains a unique dichotomy not many can; she holds the appeal of the girl next door mixed grit and don’t-mess-with-me attitude, strutting through the dirt in her shiny strapless number.

“I love these run-and-gun type shoots,” Jones shares. “This video is pure emotive performance, and as much as I wish I had been able to set the whole band up out there in the desert, hopefully I captured the raw, rocking, live energy of this song in these shots.”

"Lawless" appears on Jones’ third studio album, Homesite, which features star-stacked guest appearances from artists including Vince Gill and Zac Brown Band.

It’s been a hefty year for the singer. Outside of new music, Jones checked off singing at the CMA Awards when she had the opportunity to be a part of a tribute to her late mentor, Jimmy Buffett.

When she’s not singing, Jones is preparing for motherhood.

This is Jones’ first child with her husband, professional sailor Nick Dana.