Will Kelsey Hickman Rule the Top Country Videos of the Week?

Kelsey Hickman has a new video out for her new song, "LUVUH8U." Will she capture the top spot in Taste of Country's weekly video countdown?

We're about to find out.

Hickman is up against a new video from Sophia Scott, whose clip for "City Limits" is also new and looking for votes this week.

Joey Green and Caroline Jones make splashy debuts in the Top 5 this week after a week of intense voting that sees three videos from last week edged out of the Top 10.

Which artist and video have your vote this week? Taste of Country lets our readers decide on the top videos in country music each week, so if you want to see your favorite artists in the top slots, you've got to vote and keep on voting!

Good luck!

Due to an update, the voting poll looks different than it used to. When you vote now, you need to scroll up afterward to see the captcha. Once you verify yourself, your vote will be counted as usual.

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Saturday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.