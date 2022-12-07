Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen, + more!

I recently had a chance to sit down with a country artist who is somehow managing a solo career while, at the same time, being the newest member of the Zac Brown Band. Her name is Caroline Jones, and she is a really talented singer and a wizard on musical instruments.

Caroline came to the studio in the most humble way possible, by herself and in her own car. She even had to ask me where she was supposed park. That's not something you see every day from someone who just performed at the 2022 CMA Awards. Caroline was hot off her performance on the awards show with Zac Brown Band when she stopped by. My first question was how she got her new job:

Caroline was explaining to me that she was a solo artist first, and was opening up shows for the Zac Brown Band for just about a decade before being officially added to the roster. I assumed she was done being a solo artist at that point, but then she put out a country radio single that saw some success.

Logistically, this sounds like a lot, but she further explained that being a band as large as and with as much equipment as the Zac Brown Band, it's extremely hard. She's a very busy woman who's always on the move. She dove more into it in our conversation that you can hear on Taste of Country Nights, On Demand Episode 64 with Caroline Jones.

I really enjoyed speaking with her on this podcast, she is extremely educated in music and singing and is also trained in opera. You know me, I had to ask if she would be mashing up opera and country music, her answer might surprise you, I know it did me.

Thanks for taking a second to check out this article and please head on over to Taste of Country Nights, On Demand Ep. 64 to hear my full conversation with the latest member to be added to the Zac Brown Band, Caroline Jones.