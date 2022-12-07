Caroline Jones Is Zac Brown Band&#8217;s Newest Member, But the Solo Dream Is Still Very Much Alive — Taste of Country Nights, On Demand

Caroline Jones Is Zac Brown Band’s Newest Member, But the Solo Dream Is Still Very Much Alive — Taste of Country Nights, On Demand

Jason Kempin, Getty Images

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen, + more! 

I recently had a chance to sit down with a country artist who is somehow managing a solo career while, at the same time, being the newest member of the Zac Brown Band. Her name is Caroline Jones, and she is a really talented singer and a wizard on musical instruments.

Caroline came to the studio in the most humble way possible, by herself and in her own car. She even had to ask me where she was supposed park. That's not something you see every day from someone who just performed at the 2022 CMA Awards. Caroline was hot off her performance on the awards show with Zac Brown Band when she stopped by. My first question was how she got her new job:

Caroline was explaining to me that she was a solo artist first, and was opening up shows for the Zac Brown Band for just about a decade before being officially added to the roster. I assumed she was done being a solo artist at that point, but then she put out a country radio single that saw some success.

Logistically, this sounds like a lot, but she further explained that being a band as large as and with as much equipment as the Zac Brown Band, it's extremely hard. She's a very busy woman who's always on the move. She dove more into it in our conversation that you can hear on Taste of Country Nights, On Demand Episode 64 with Caroline Jones.

I really enjoyed speaking with her on this podcast, she is extremely educated in music and singing and is also trained in opera. You know me, I had to ask if she would be mashing up opera and country music, her answer might surprise you, I know it did me.

Thanks for taking a second to check out this article and please head on over to Taste of Country Nights, On Demand Ep. 64 to hear my full conversation with the latest member to be added to the Zac Brown Band, Caroline Jones.

See the Most Played Country Song from the Year You Were Born

Who had the most played country song during the year you were born? This list is a fascinating time capsule of prevalent trends from every decade in American history. Scroll through to find your birth year and then click to listen. Some of these songs have been lost through the years, many of them for good reason!

Men named Hank dominated early before stars like Freddie Hart, Ronnie Milsap, Willie Nelson Clint Black took over to close the 1980s. More recently it's been Tim Mcgraw, Rodney Atkins, Kane Brown and Morgan Wallen. Did the most-played country song from the year you were born become a favorite of yours later? All info comes from Billboard's country airplay charts.
Filed Under: Caroline Jones, Zac Brown Band
Categories: Country Music News, Exclusives, Taste of Country Nights
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Taste of Country