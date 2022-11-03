Zac Brown Band Welcomes Caroline Jones as Newest Member

Caroline Jones is officially the newest member of the Zac Brown Band. The singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist announced the news on Thursday (Nov. 3), making her the first-ever female member of the celebrated country and rock group.

Jones turned to social media to share the news, which Entertainment Tonight was first to report.

"After 3 years as their opening act and 2 years touring in the band, I am honored to be joining the @zacbrownband as an official member," she writes. "Exciting (and busy!) times ahead as I perform and create with ZBB while continuing to build my own career."

Jones self-released several early efforts before signing with Jimmy Buffett's Mailboat Records and releasing her label debut, Bare Feet, in 2018. She followed that with Antipodes in 2021, and she's a familiar face to Zac Brown Band fans. She first toured with the group as an opening act in 2017, and in addition to opening several subsequent tours, she's performed as a guest performer in the band on recent tours.

"Joining Zac Brown Band as an official member is the greatest honor of my career so far," Jones tells ET in a statement. "To be validated not only as a singer and songwriter, but as a musician and member of the family, means more to me than I can put into words."

Jones and ZBB front man Zac Brown have collaborated as songwriters on her single "All of the Boys," and he co-produced and played on her song "So Many Skies," which also features Old Dominion singer Matthew Ramsey. He tells ET he is equally enthused about welcoming Jones into the band that bears his name.

"It feels like Caroline has been part of Zac Brown Band for years," Brown states. "She has done a few tours with us and has also been in the recording studio creating with us. She is family and a badass musician. She sings the highest and works the hardest."