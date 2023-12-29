Zac Brown and his new wife, Kelly Yazdi, are calling it quits after just four months of marriage.

The couple, who wed in a secret ceremony in August, have released a joint statement confirming their divorce.

"We are in the process of divorce," Brown and Yazdi tell TMZ. "Our mutual respect for one another remains. We wish each other the best and will always appreciate our time together."

"As we navigate this personal matter, we simply request privacy during this time,” the statement continues.

According to the publication, speculation of a split rose when Yazdi removed Brown's name from her Instagram profile. The change came after she took a brief hiatus from the platform. The model has also unfollowed the singer.

Brown and Yazdi have always kept their relationship out of the public eye, and it's unclear how the two initially met. Many began to wonder what the status of their relationship was when Yazdi was spotted in a few photos and videos with a ring on her left finger. Eventually, she added Brown's name to her social media handle.

The couple became engaged in 2022 and tied the knot on Aug. 31, 2023 in Coweta County, Ga., according to their marriage certificate.

This was the second marriage for the Zac Brown Band frontman, who was previously married to Shelly Brown for 12 years. The pair wed in 2006 and announced their divorce in 2018 after welcoming five children together. At the time, they said that their life journeys were headed in separate directions.

Brown's most recent country album is 2021's The Comeback.

See Country Music's 12 Shortest Marriages See country music's shortest marriages, including one that only last four days!

18 Celebrity Country Couples You Probably Forgot About Carrie Underwood is a part of this list, twice! So too is Keith Urban, Brad Paisley and Dwight Yoakam. See all the celebrity country couples that once were, until they broke up.