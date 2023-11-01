Kenny Chesney, Alan Jackson + More to Lead Jimmy Buffett Tribute at 2023 CMA Awards

Kenny Chesney, Alan Jackson + More to Lead Jimmy Buffett Tribute at 2023 CMA Awards

Rick Diamond (2)/Kevin Winter/Jason Kempin, Getty Images

Kenny Chesney, Alan Jackson and more will lead a musical tribute to the late Jimmy Buffett at the upcoming 2023 CMA Awards. The country superstars will join Zac Brown Band and Mac McAnally to perform a medley of some of Buffett's songs to salute his indelible influence on country music.

The Country Music Association announced the news in a press release Wednesday (Nov. 1), but did not share which of Buffett's songs will be part of the tribute.

Chesney revived Buffett's 1974 hit "Trying to Reason with Hurricane Season" for his 2018 Songs for the Saints album. The "Margaritaville" singer joined him for the new version.

Jackson worked with Buffett on multiple occasions, but their most notable duet was on "It's Five O'Clock Somewhere," released in 2003. "It's Five O'Clock Somewhere" reached No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart for eight total weeks, and it crossed over to the mainstream Hot 100, where it rose to No. 17. The song won a CMA Award for Vocal Event of the Year.

McAnally was a longtime member of Buffett's Coral Reefer Band, and Zac Brown Band had their own close connections to Buffett's life and music, promising for a heartfelt tribute to the influential singer-songwriter. Buffett died "peacefully" on Sept. 1, surrounded by his loved ones, according to a statement on his website. He was 76 years old.

The 2023 CMA Awards are set to air live from Nashville on Wednesday, Nov. 8, on ABC and will be available for streaming on Hulu the following day. Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning are returning to host the show for the second consecutive year.

