Zac Brown Band Remember Late Jimmy Buffett’s Promise to Them

Following the death of Jimmy Buffett on Sept. 1, the members of Zac Brown Band are looking to carry on his legacy.

Brown — the band's frontman — reveals a special promise the late musician made to the crew years ago. According to the country star, during a 2020 episode of CMT Crossroads, Buffett said he would "pass the torch" to them one day.

"Back when we did @cmt crossroads with JB, on there he said he’d pass the torch onto us," Brown shares in a social media post honoring the musical legend. "It was one of the greatest honors of my life."

"And we will mourn him and we will celebrate one of the most incredible lives of any artist that I’ve ever seen… an incredible American poet and soul. Rest in paradise my friend," he writes alongside a video of the Zac Brown Band singing "Margaritaville."

It appears the musical tribute came during ZBB's stop at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, N.H. The band also honored Buffett with another post that included some music video clips from their collaborative effort, "Knee Deep."

"Hope you’re knee deep in the water somewhere in paradise today, @jimmybuffett. We were honored to know you and to make music with you. Fins up," the caption reads.

Buffett joined Zac Brown on the 2011 track and also took part in the updated version of their 2022 song "Same Boat."

"We all been kicked and knocked around / But you ain't gonna keep a good man down / You can run like hell from your mistakes / But you can't hide from your truth," Buffett sings in the second verse, also harmonizing with the band in chorus.

Buffett died Sept. 1, 2023, after a quiet battle with skin cancer. He was 76 years old.