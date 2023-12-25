Despite having a song called "Born on Christmas Day," Brad Paisley was not in fact born on Christmas Day. He was born Oct. 28, 1970, but three other country stars do share a birthday with Jesus, meaning their celebrations could be twice as fun this holiday season.

Steve Wariner was born on Dec. 25 in 1954. The late Jimmy Buffett was born on Christmas Day in 1946, and Barbara Mandrell arrived on Dec. 25 in 1948.

While it might be every child's dream to have a birthday on Christmas, it seems that the total gift haul is reduced by the single celebration instead of doubled. Plus, people give you funny looks as you blow out candles on your Christmas cake.

