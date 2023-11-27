Jimmy Buffett's music video for "Like My Dog" is a heart-warming, fan-supplemented montage of the ways dogs improves the lives of people everywhere.

That was certainly true for Buffett: The late singer-songwriter was famously partial to Cavalier King Charles Spaniel dogs, and his dogs were by his side when he died in September at the age of 76.

The music video for "Like My Dog" — one of the tracks of Buffett's final album, Equal Strain on All Parts — also heavily features the singer's beloved Cavaliers, with lots of photos and video clips of the pack all together.

Buffett's fans and their precious pooches helped create the video, too. After they first heard "Like My Dog" when Equal Strain on All Parts came out earlier this month, fans added the #likemydog hashtag to their social media posts spotlighting their beloved four-legged friends.

The result is a music video that shows just how important dogs are to pet-lovers from all walks of life, spotlighting breeds from poodles to pit bulls, beagles to blue heelers and mutts of every size and shape in between.

Buffett's playful "Like My Dog" — a track penned by Scotty Emerick and Harley Allen — admonishes the singer's romantic partner, asking her why she can't love him as unconditionally as his dog does.

But there's a serious message behind that light-hearted sentiment: The music video is a partnership with the American Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), and encourages fans to adopt pets from shelters and rescues instead of buying them from a breeder.