Jimmy Buffett’s Staggering Net Worth Revealed

Jimmy Buffett turned his signature song into a business empire — and a remarkably profitable empire, at that.

The singer-songwriter's enormous net worth made him one of the richest people on Earth, and a huge chunk of his wealth did not come directly from his music.

According to Forbes, the "Margaritaville" singer was worth roughly a billion dollars at the time of his death in September of 2023. He earned an estimated $570 million over the years from sales of his music and performing live, and his music catalog was worth $50 million in itself.

Buffett's Margaritaville brand earned him the remaining balance of his fortune. He launched the brand in 1985, initially offering T-shirts and other memorabilia before expanding into restaurants, resorts, apparel, home decor and tequila and margarita mixes over the years.

The singer's fortune also encompassed $140 million in real estate, airplanes and stock, according to Forbes.

Buffett died on Sept. 1 after a secret years-long battle with skin cancer. He was 76 years old.

His website broke the news of his death in a message to his fans.

“Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs,” the message reads. “He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many.”

TMZ was the first to report Buffett's cause of death, attributing the news to  "sources with direct knowledge" of the matter.

"He lived his life in the sun, literally and figuratively," one friend of the singer said.

Alan Jackson was among the many who posted tributes to Buffett on social media after the news of his death broke. Jackson posted a lyrical excerpt from "Boats to Build," which he and Buffett recorded together in 2004. That recording came just one year after the pair scored a massive No. 1 hit and won a CMA Award for their collaboration on "It's Five O'Clock Somewhere."

Kenny Chesney also shared a tribute to Buffett online, singing "A Pirate Looks at Forty" in a heartfelt homage.

See Inside Jimmy Buffett's Staggering $6.9 Million Palm Beach Mansion

Jimmy Buffett sure knew how to live the good life. His former 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom, 4,039-square-foot mansion in the exclusive Eden Properties neighborhood in Palm Beach is exactly the kind of laid-back home you'd expect the superstar to relax in when he was off the road.

The interior centers around a combined dining and living room with eye-popping vaulted ceilings topped off by skylights, while a massive wall of mahogany-framed sliding glass doors looks out over the pool area outside. The kitchen is decorated in gleaming white, and each of the bedrooms has its own attached bathroom, while the massive master suite also has sliding glass doors that open to both the pool and a bathroom that looks like it belongs in a high-end resort.

The exterior of the house is just as striking, centered around a sparkling pool of deep cobalt blue. The pool area features plenty of lounging, and a loggia just outside the living room offers open-air dining. There are lush gardens, brick paths that walk through elaborate pergolas and a fountain. The property also features a two-car garage with a guest suite overhead, and it offers deeded access to the beach nearby.
