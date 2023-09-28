Jimmy Buffett’s Staggering Net Worth Revealed

Jimmy Buffett turned his signature song into a business empire — and a remarkably profitable empire, at that.

The singer-songwriter's enormous net worth made him one of the richest people on Earth, and a huge chunk of his wealth did not come directly from his music.

According to Forbes, the "Margaritaville" singer was worth roughly a billion dollars at the time of his death in September of 2023. He earned an estimated $570 million over the years from sales of his music and performing live, and his music catalog was worth $50 million in itself.

Buffett's Margaritaville brand earned him the remaining balance of his fortune. He launched the brand in 1985, initially offering T-shirts and other memorabilia before expanding into restaurants, resorts, apparel, home decor and tequila and margarita mixes over the years.

The singer's fortune also encompassed $140 million in real estate, airplanes and stock, according to Forbes.

Buffett died on Sept. 1 after a secret years-long battle with skin cancer. He was 76 years old.

His website broke the news of his death in a message to his fans.

“Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs,” the message reads. “He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many.”

TMZ was the first to report Buffett's cause of death, attributing the news to "sources with direct knowledge" of the matter.

"He lived his life in the sun, literally and figuratively," one friend of the singer said.

Alan Jackson was among the many who posted tributes to Buffett on social media after the news of his death broke. Jackson posted a lyrical excerpt from "Boats to Build," which he and Buffett recorded together in 2004. That recording came just one year after the pair scored a massive No. 1 hit and won a CMA Award for their collaboration on "It's Five O'Clock Somewhere."

Kenny Chesney also shared a tribute to Buffett online, singing "A Pirate Looks at Forty" in a heartfelt homage.