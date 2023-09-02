Alan Jackson Shares Touching Tribute After News of Jimmy Buffett&#8217;s Death

Alan Jackson Shares Touching Tribute After News of Jimmy Buffett’s Death

Alan Jackson is one of the many fans, friends and colleagues who turned to social media to remember Jimmy Buffett on Saturday (Sept. 2) after the news of his death.

Buffett died "peacefully" on Friday night (Sept. 1), surrounded by his loved ones, according to a statement on his website. He was 76 years old.

Jackson turned to social media on Saturday morning to post an excerpt from a song that he and Buffett collaborated on titled "Boats to Build." The Guy Clark and Verlon Thompson composition appeared on Buffett's License to Chill album in 2004, and Jackson shared some of the lyrics as a tribute to his late friend and collaborator.

"Shores distant shores, There's where I'm headed for, I got the stars to guide my way, Sail into the light of day..." Jackson writes, adding the hashtag #BoatsToBuild.

"RIP my friend, @jimmybuffett," he concludes his tribute.

Jackson also appeared on Buffett's cover of Hank Williams' "Hey, Good Lookin'" from that same album, but the two men's most notable collaboration was on "It's Five O'Clock Somewhere," which they released in 2003. "It's Five O'Clock Somewhere" topped Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart for eight total weeks, and it also crossed over to the mainstream Hot 100, where it peaked at No. 17. The song went on to win a CMA Award for Vocal Event of the Year.

Kenny Chesney was also among those who shared tributes to Buffett on Saturday. The singer posted a clip of himself sitting on the beach in Key West, singing "A Pirate Looks at Forty." He also included a clip of himself joining Buffett on stage in Nashville to sing "Margaritaville."

See Inside Jimmy Buffett's Staggering $6.9 Million Palm Beach Mansion

Jimmy Buffett sure knows how to live the good life. His former 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom, 4,039-square-foot mansion in the exclusive Eden Properties neighborhood in Palm Beach is exactly the kind of laid-back home you'd expect the superstar to relax in when he's off the road.

The interior centers around a combined dining and living room with eye-popping vaulted ceilings topped off by skylights, while a massive wall of mahogany-framed sliding glass doors looks out over the pool area outside. The kitchen is decorated in gleaming white, and each of the bedrooms has its own attached bathroom, while the massive master suite also has sliding glass doors that open to both the pool and a bathroom that looks like it belongs in a high-end resort.

The exterior of the house is just as striking, centered around a sparkling pool of deep cobalt blue. The pool area features plenty of lounging, and a loggia just outside the living room offers open-air dining. There are lush gardens, brick paths that walk through elaborate pergolas and a fountain. The property also features a two-car garage with a guest suite overhead, and it offers deeded access to the beach nearby.
