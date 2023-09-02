Alan Jackson Shares Touching Tribute After News of Jimmy Buffett’s Death

Alan Jackson is one of the many fans, friends and colleagues who turned to social media to remember Jimmy Buffett on Saturday (Sept. 2) after the news of his death.

Buffett died "peacefully" on Friday night (Sept. 1), surrounded by his loved ones, according to a statement on his website. He was 76 years old.

Jackson turned to social media on Saturday morning to post an excerpt from a song that he and Buffett collaborated on titled "Boats to Build." The Guy Clark and Verlon Thompson composition appeared on Buffett's License to Chill album in 2004, and Jackson shared some of the lyrics as a tribute to his late friend and collaborator.

"Shores distant shores, There's where I'm headed for, I got the stars to guide my way, Sail into the light of day..." Jackson writes, adding the hashtag #BoatsToBuild.

"RIP my friend, @jimmybuffett," he concludes his tribute.

Jackson also appeared on Buffett's cover of Hank Williams' "Hey, Good Lookin'" from that same album, but the two men's most notable collaboration was on "It's Five O'Clock Somewhere," which they released in 2003. "It's Five O'Clock Somewhere" topped Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart for eight total weeks, and it also crossed over to the mainstream Hot 100, where it peaked at No. 17. The song went on to win a CMA Award for Vocal Event of the Year.

Kenny Chesney was also among those who shared tributes to Buffett on Saturday. The singer posted a clip of himself sitting on the beach in Key West, singing "A Pirate Looks at Forty." He also included a clip of himself joining Buffett on stage in Nashville to sing "Margaritaville."