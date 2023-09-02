Kenny Chesney is paying tribute to his longtime friend Jimmy Buffett, who died on Friday (Sept. 1). The country singer found a fitting spot on the beach in Key West, Fla., to sing one of Buffett's songs, "A Pirate Looks at Forty."

"Mother, mother ocean, I have heard you call / Wanted to sail upon your waters since I was three feet tall / You've seen it all, you've seen it all / Watched the men who rode you, switch from sails to steam / And in your belly, you hold the treasures few have ever seen / Most of 'em dream, most of 'em dream," Chesney croons as the waves lap the shore.

"So goodbye Jimmy," he writes in the caption. "Thanks for your friendship and the songs I will carry in my heart forever. Sail On Sailor."

He also included a video of himself singing "Margaritaville" with Buffett on stage at a show in Nashville. The "Beer With My Friends" singer was a surprise guest during the performance and fit in perfectly with the Coral Reefer Band.

The two singers shared a friendship as well as a love for the ocean.

Chesney revived Buffett's 1974 hit "Trying to Reason with Hurricane Season" for his 2018 Songs for the Saints album. The "Margaritaville" singer joined him for the new version.

"And now I must confess / I could use some rest / I can't run at this pace very long / Yes it's quite insane / Think I hurt my brain / But it cleans me out, then I can go on," the pair harmonize in the chorus.

According to a statement posted to his website, the legendary singer-songwriter died on Sept. 1 at the age of 76. His cause of death has not been revealed, but he was surrounded by his loved ones at the time.

“Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs,” the message reads. “He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many.”