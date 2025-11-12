Caroline Jones is preparing to release a new album, Good Omen, and fans can expect the most emotionally and lyrically nuanced collection of songs of her career so far.

When Is Caroline Jones Releasing Her New Album, Good Omen?

Jones is slated to release Good Omen on Feb 13, 2026.

The upcoming project is her first under a new deal with Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment.

Who Produced Caroline Jones' New Good Omen Album?

Jones worked with her longtime producer, Ric Wake, as well as co-producer Julian Raymond on the new tracks, alongside some of the top songwriting talent in Nashville.

While Jones still co-wrote every song on Good Omen, she leaned more into collaboration, working with writers including Liz Rose, Emily Weisband, Eric Pasley, Brandon Hood, Sarah Buxton, Joy Williams and more.

Jones married her husband — America's Cup sailor Nick Dana — in late 2021. They welcomed their son, Declan Tudor Dana, in November of 2023, and the personal growth that she's experienced over the last few years deeply informed the new songs.

Get our free mobile app

"I think both of those things — especially motherhood — have made me so more open and empathetic," Jones tells Taste of Country. "And just given me this whole other gear of feeling, which is really the currency of what we do. So, I think it's really deepened my writing and singing in every single way."

What Are the Standout Tracks on Caroline Jones' Good Omen Album?

Jones point to "All the Things" as one of the standouts from the project. She wrote the song with Hood, Rose and Weisband, and she says it helped dictate the emotional tenor of the entire collection.

"It was definitely the first song where I felt like, 'Okay, we're onto something,'" she shares. "I was so proud of that song."

Alysse Gafkjen Alysse Gafkjen loading...

That's one of three songs from the project that fans have already heard, along with "No Tellin'" and "Divorce in a Small Town." All three of those songs arrived early in the songwriting process, Jones states.

She's set to release the album's title song, "Good Omen," on Friday (Nov. 14). It's currently available for pre-order.

She co-wrote that song with Buxton and Williams, whom she calls "powerhouses, not just talent-wise, but character-wise.

"That's a song I couldn't have written with anybody else," she reflects. "They just embody that kind of good omen in the song — the fortitude and strength that you develop only as a result of the most difficult and painful things in life. I decided to title the album that because it has an awesome ring to it. It's just a cool title, but it is kind of a mission statement for me.

"We all go through really difficult and painful rites of passage in life," she adds. "If we're open to seeing what we can learn from it ... looking at challenge and growth as inevitable and a sign of courage, rather than something being wrong, is, I think, a great outlook."

"Storm Chaser" is a song Jones has wanted to write for years. It was inspired by her husband, because "in a way, he's a storm chaser," she explains. "They used to sail into storm surges to try to go faster. And I think of me as this emotionally colorful character, and I'm like, 'Well, he married a storm!'"

"Family" and "The Bridge" are two more very personal and powerful songs on the album, but Jones names a mid-tempo song titled "Becca" as "probably my favorite song on the album."

The song was inspired by Jones' best friend, who lives with her husband and four children on an organic farm in California. She lives very simply off the land and homeschools her kids, and "just lives this very picturesque, rural life," Jones says.

"I feel like in this culture, we don't celebrate the stay-at-home mom much," she explains. "But it is the most important job, and it's the hardest job. So I just wanted to write a song for her that made her feel really seen."

What's the Track Listing for Caroline Jones' Good Omen?

"No Tellin’" (Written by Caroline Jones, Lauren McLamb, and Clara Park)

"All The Things" (Written by Caroline Jones, Brandon Hood, Liz Rose, and Emily Weisband)

"You’re It For Me, Honey" (Written by Caroline Jones, Rob Grimaldi, Lauren McLamb, and Brandon Ratcliff)

"The Bridge" (Written by Caroline Jones, Sarah Buxton, and Lauren McLamb)

"Forever Love" (Written by Caroline Jones, Brandon Hood, and Eric Paslay)

"Storm Chaser" (Written by Caroline Jones, Jamie Kenney, Lauren McLamb, and Brandon Ratcliff)

"Cutting It Close" (Written by Caroline Jones, Gabe Faust, and Lauren McClamb)

"Good Omen" (Written by Caroline Jones, Sarah Buxton, and Joy Williams)

"Family" (Written by Caroline Jones and Bobby Hamrick)

"Divorce in a Small Town" (Written by Caroline Jones, Sarah Buxton, and Eric Paslay)

"Becca" (Written by Caroline Jones, Lauren McLamb, and Brandon Ratcliff)

"All The Things (Acoustic)" (Written by Caroline Jones, Brandon Hood, Liz Rose, and Emily Weisband

Will Caroline Jones Tour for Good Omen?

Yes. Jones has a slate of solo dates booked for 2026. Tickets are available in advance via Jones' website.

She's also continuing to play in Zac Brown Band, which will unveil a new residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas in December.

Caroline Jones' Good Omen is currently available for pre-order.