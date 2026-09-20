There's a new baby in the Duck Dynasty family, and fans had no idea this one was on the way.

Bella Robertson Mayo, who is the youngest daughter of Willie and Korie Robertson, welcomed a baby girl named Merritt Presley on Sept. 17. She and her husband, Jacob Mayo, shared the news on social media with a collection of the first photos of their little girl.

"Our rainbow baby!!!!!!" Bella wrote in the caption of her post. "6 lb 8 oz of pure perfection."

Other members of the Duck Dynasty family were there to support Bella as she gave birth to her first child. Sadie Robertson Huff and Korie Robertson were among those who shared moments from the birth experience on social media this weekend.

Duck Dynasty's Bella Robertson Went Into Labor On Her Birthday

Sadie Robertson Huff — Bella's older sister — chronicled the entire labor and delivery experience, beginning with Bella's 24th birthday party on Sept. 16.

The party started with some Mahjong with friends, but it looks like it ended in the labor & delivery unit.

"This birthday vlog's getting interesting," Sadie can be heard saying from behind the camera, as she films Bella in a hospital bed with monitors strapped around her stomach.

Sadie also filmed herself and other family members outside Bella's hospital room during the final moments of delivery. The group shed some tears as they heard baby Merritt's cries for the first time.

Korie Robertson Celebrates Grandbaby No. 12: "The Sweetest And Most Beautiful Answer to Prayer"

Merritt's arrival marks grandbaby No. 12 for Willie and Korie Robertson, and Korie described Bella as "superwoman" in an emotional celebration post.

"The sweetest and most beautiful answer to prayer, beyond all we asked for or imagined," Korie wrote. "We are in LOVE!"

"Just one day after [Bella's] birthday I got to witness her, my baby girl, give birth to her baby girl," she continued. "There are no words to describe the gratefulness that we feel."

She also praised Bella for the strength she showed during her difficult path to parenthood.

"Watching you wait on the Lord and trust in Him even when it was so hard has been a beautiful witness," Korie wrote, "and now to watch you as a mama to Merritt, simply the greatest gift!"

'Duck Dynasty''s Bella Robertson Faced Fertility Struggles Before Welcoming a Baby Girl

Bella Robertson and her husband Jacob battled unexplained infertility for years before their daughter was born.

She opened up about that experience in a June 2025 episode of Sadie's Whoa That's Good podcast, explaining that she and Jacob decided to try to have a baby about a year after they got married in 2021.

Read More: 'Duck Dynasty': Bella Robertson Struggled With Infertility For Years

She said it was initially "shocking" that getting pregnant was a struggle. The couple pursued fertility treatments, including "exploratory surgery," to try to understand why natural methods of conception weren't working. Still, they came up with no answers.

"We've drank all the crazy drinks and teas and tried to eat super healthy, take our vitamins and things like that, but we haven't found any answers," Bella said.

However, they did find powerful strength in their faith, and in each other.

"In not finding any answers, we've found a lot of faith, and a lot of strength in Christ," she added.