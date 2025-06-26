‘Duck Dynasty': Bella Robertson Has Been Struggling With Infertility for Years

Bella Robertson Mayo — who is the youngest daughter of Willie and Korie Robertson, and appears both on Duck Dynasty and its new revival — is opening up about her experience with unexplained infertility.

She goes in depth into her fertility journey in a new episode of her sister Sadie Robertson Huff's Whoa That's Good podcast, explaining that she and her husband Jacob decided to start trying for a baby about a year after they got married in 2021.

The form of birth control Bella was using had a disclaimer that it could prevent pregnancy for six months after removal, but six months came and went, and still, she wasn't getting pregnant.

"Another six months came around — nothing," she continues. "And it was so shocking ... it's something you think your whole life happens one way and then it doesn't."

"So that was very shocking for me. I was like, 'Why is this not happening? This is how it's supposed to happen.'"

Bella says that she and her husband have now been trying to have a baby for three-and-a-half years, and they still haven't had success.

"We've tried fertility treatments. We've had exploratory surgery. We've done a lot of things to hopefully try and find the answers, but we just haven't found any yet," she continues. "We've drank all the crazy drinks and teas and tried to eat super healthy, take our vitamins and things like that, but we haven't found any answers."

But the couple has found powerful strength in their faith, and in each other.

"In not finding any answers, we've found a lot of faith, and a lot of strength in Christ," Bella says.

She also acknowledges that infertility causes stress in many marriages, but in her case, the challenges have only made them stronger.

"We are in this together. When I win, you win. When I lose, you lose," she describes, speaking about their attitude towards navigating infertility.

"Jacob has a very beautiful way of going through life, laughing at hard things, and most people don't see this, but he can be very serious and also very comforting," Bella continues. "One of the great things is that he is able to laugh, and like I mentioned before, we just laugh through drinking teas and all these things."

Bella says she was a little nervous to share her story, both because "people are really cruel sometimes on social media," and because she was worried about viewers comparing their own fertility journeys to hers or offering her unsolicited advice.

But she also points out that reading other people's stories of infertility has been helpful to her in her own journey.

"I have felt a lot of peace and a lot of comfort in seeing other people share their stories," she adds. "Now that I am ready, I do feel like this is the right thing to do because I feel like it can help other people."

Bella and Jacob will share their journey during this season of Duck Dynasty: The Revival.

