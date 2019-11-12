The greatest moments at the CMA Awards leave fans and viewers talking about them for days or weeks. In 2015, that moment was all night — Chris Stapleton's unbelievable night. Two years earlier, it was the King's historic CMA win. In 2016 it was the return of Randy Travis.

The best acceptance speeches, the most historic wins and the most poignant tributes to fallen heroes all make this list. Country Music's Biggest Night has been honoring the genre's best stars and most brilliant musicians for half a century. We think that adds up to a pretty great highlight reel!

What will the 2019 CMA Awards add to the canon? The introduction is always a candidate, as is any tribute performance. Tune in Nov. 13 at 8PM ET on ABC! Scroll through these and then let us know which moments we missed.