The most important highlight moments at the annual CMA Awards leave fans and viewers talking about them for days or weeks afterward. In 2015, that moment was all night — Chris Stapleton's incredible night, which shot him from nearly unknown to overnight superstardom. Two years earlier, it was the King's historic CMA win. In 2016, it was the return of Randy Travis.

Taylor Swift, Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan all make the list of the 50 best CMA Awards moments, and so do iconic artists including Johnny Cash, Loretta Lynn, Barbara Mandrell and Dolly Parton (multiple times!).

Alan Jackson's music and bold statement both crack the Top 50, as do Reba McEntire's jaw-dropping outfit, Garth Brooks' first major CMA win and that time the President of the United States ... well, you'll see.

The greatest CMA Awards speeches, the most historic wins and the most poignant tributes to fallen heroes all make the list. Country Music's Biggest Night has been honoring the genre's best stars and most brilliant musicians for more than half a century, so there are plenty of big moments to choose from!

What will be the standout moments at the 2024 CMA Awards? The show airs live from Nashville on Wednesday night (Nov. 20) at 8PM ET on ABC!

Scroll through the greatest moments in the history of the CMA Awards below, and then let us know which highlights we missed.