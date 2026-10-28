Tulsa King star Sylvester Stallone let a secret about Season 4 slip out during an interview that previewed action to come in Episode 3 and beyond.

Governor Amanda Clark may not be the goody two-shoes we think she is.

Season 4 of Tulsa King debuted on Oct. 16 and ended with two surprising deaths.

Ep. 3 drops Friday (Oct. 30) on Paramount+.

Pictures of Ep. 3 reveal Governor Clark making good on her promise to shut Dwight down.

Pictures shared ahead of Ep. 3 — titled "Cease & Desist" — find the governor making good on a promise. There's also evidence of a new romance and more trouble for Tyson. This is your spoiler alert warning if you've not yet watched Tulsa King Ep. 1 and Ep. 2.

What Happened During Tulsa King, Season 4 Episode 2?

It was another bombshell ending in Ep. 2 of Tulsa King, but this one was far less devastating to the present day characters.

After learning of girlfriend Margaret and Governor Cal Thresher's deaths, Dwight (Stallone) tries to get back to work as if nothing had happened. He's prickly, to put it lightly, and his team starts to notice.

Meanwhile, Tyson and Grace create trouble at a strip club when the ecstasy they're dealing turns out to be laced with a sedative. News coverage of the event puts a target on Tyson, courtesy of Season 4 villain (eventually) English Dan.

Goodie and Vince put their differences aside and are grabbing lunch when a meeting of the Aryan Apostles begins. While entertaining, it's not clear how important their actions will matter longterm. The two Italian men decide to rob the group of white supremacists and flee. In the big picture it's just another group of Tulsa residents on the lookout for Dwight's crew.

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Episode 2 was — for the most part — a recovery episode after great trauma to end Ep. 1. Two things happen at the end that will matter.

First, Bodhi's (Martin Starr) suspicions over the wine Dwight was sold turn out to be valid. The restauranteur (Leonardo Timpone) is really Lenny from New Jersey and he's been bottling cheap wine with an expensive label for years. Dwight's team decides to go into business with him instead of letting Big Foot smash him like a grape.

Finally, Bodhi confronts Dwight about his feelings and reveals his own trauma. Before he met Dwight, Bodhi had a wife and daughter who were killed in a car accident. His warning to Dwight is that if he doesn't deal with his emotions, he'll rot from the inside out. The General takes the advice to heart, eventually.

Tulsa King Season 4, Episode 3 Preview:

When credits roll for Episode 3 of Tulsa King, we'll be nearly one-third of the way through Season 4. The season's plot and true antagonist will surely be revealed by then, right?

Episode 1 and 2 were setup episodes that teased new villains but didn't unlock their talents. Bradley Van Heusen (the tech billionaire) is too smug not to be evil and English Dan (played by real life gangster Richie Stevens) is too menacing to not take action.

Governor Amanda Clark seems to be a centerpiece and Stallone has shared she's not as prim and proper as seems.

Talking to EW about Season 4, he says, "We will see (Governor Amanda Clark) has her own little problem with morality too."

That's pretty juicy. After Ep. 1 it seemed like she was a likely suspect if someone caused the governor's plane to crash, but her sincerity at the start of Ep. 2 was enough to cool that theory. Van Heusen (played by German actor Flula Borg) now seems like someone with means and motivation to have killed the old governor. That may end up putting Dwight and Gov. Clark on the same team in an "enemy of my enemy is my friend" sort of way.

They'll remain enemies for now however. Pictures show the FBI shutting down Dwight's distillery, on orders from Gov. Clark. Bodhi's marijuana dispensary will surely be shuttered as well.

Tulsa King Season 4, Episode 3 Pictures

Find 15 new pictures from Season 4, Ep. 3 below, followed by pictures from Ep. 1 and Ep. 2. A new romance between Spencer and Mitch seems likely given their proximity to one another and his undeniable charm.

How is the General going to feel about that?