You've got to give Dwight Mandredi and his crew credit. They don't spend much time moping about everything lost in the first three episodes of Tulsa King.

Pictures shared ahead of Episode 4 point to no fewer than three new pursuits, including one you'd only have suspected if you really paid attention to the Season 4 trailer.

Season 4 of Tulsa King debuted on Oct. 16 and ended with two surprising deaths.

Ep. 4 drops Friday (Nov. 6) on Paramount+.

Pictures of Ep. 4 reveal Tyson chasing a new career path.

Of course, this is your spoiler warning. Let's talk about what happened last week and what's going to happen this week.

What Happened During Tulsa King - Season 4, Episode 3?

Episode 3 of Tulsa King was a whirlwind. Literally all of Dwight's businesses were closed before the halfway mark of the 40-minute-long ep. Then, Mitch bought a horse and Dwight confronted the new governor at a charity gala before tussling with Quiet Ray.

The murder Tyson commits is almost an afterthought.

Dwight's protege guns down English Dan after the British gangster fired shots at him. He uses a gun Goodie stole from the Aryan Brotherhood in Ep. 2 and leaves it on the scene. One would assume that would lead police back to the Manfredi Family, but maybe not.

Pat McAfee's character (Detective Mackenzie) is likely to lead the investigation. He's a dirty cop and a real wildcard for the remainder of the season. He seems like the kind of guy Dwight could make a friend of.

To summarize, it's a new rock bottom for Dwight and his crew, but all is not lost.

Tulsa King Season 4, Episode 4 Preview:

Pictures shared ahead of Episode 4 find Tyson in a recording studio, dropping rhymes as Grace and Bodhi look on with surprise. Could the kid be entering the rap game?

The move would fit his personality. Since Season 1, Tyson has wandered about trying on new personalities. Hard-nosed gangster is his latest outfit but he's pretty bad at it as evidenced by the botched ecstasy robbery and brazen murder.

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A new character named Liquid Rick was teased in the trailer for Season 4 and it seems likely he'll surface this week or next. By the end, viewers should hopefully know who the real enemy is. Right now it's just been a series of short-lived conflicts that infer something nefarious but end before getting there.

Tulsa King Season 4, Episode 4 Pictures

Pictures shared ahead of Tulsa King Episode 4 don't show too much more than Tyson's new plot. The fake wine entrepreneur Leonardo Timpone returns this week. That's actually the second of Dwight's three new schemes.

The third will no doubt be found at the race track by way of the horse Mitch bought last week. Racing is legal in Oklahoma, but tracks are a notorious place for crime and shady players.

Dwight should fit right in.